Jets claim Tony Garcia off waivers from the Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have claimed offensive tackle Antonio Garcia off waivers from the New England Patriots and waived kicker Nick Rose.

Garcia was a third-round draft pick of the Patriots last year out of Troy, but did not play because he was dealing with blood clots in his lungs. New England placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list in September and waived him last Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 302-pound Garcia told reporters in March that he was cleared to return to football. He will add depth to the Jets’ offensive line.

The Jets had claimed Rose off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers last month. New York also has Cairo Santos on its roster and signed Taylor Bertolet last week after he was a tryout during rookie minicamp.