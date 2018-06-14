Nate Solder survives injury scare during fight at Giants minicamp

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Pat Shurmur’s first minicamp with the New York Giants nearly had an ugly ending Thursday when high-priced left tackle Nate Solder tweaked a knee after being rolled up from behind during a helmet-swinging fight between veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison and rookie guard Will Hernandez.

Harrison had swung Hernandez’s helmet at his unprotected head, which prompted Hernandez to respond with punches to the face. Solder, who left the Patriots to sign a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in March, walked away from the fight and sat on the grass after Harrison and Hernandez were separated.

Solder told reporters after practice his leg hurt “a little bit”, but expressed uncertainty regarding the severity of the injury.

“It hurts a little bit, but I don’t know,” he said. “I’m not a doctor. No one said anything to me.”

After he was examined by the team’s trainer, Solder got up and tested his knee. Shumur later said Solder was OK, but it could have been a lot worse if the Giants had lost their highest-priced free agent as an innocent bystander during a minicamp scuffle.