Jimmy Garoppolo uses a message from Steph Curry to fire up 49ers fans

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo flashed his potential last year with the San Francisco 49ers, racking up seven touchdown passes and 1,560 yards in six games.

The 49ers won five in a row to end 2017, with the former Patriot backup Garoppolo under center, and now they’re hoping to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

On Saturday, the night before the 49ers open the season on the road against the Vikings, Garoppolo posted an inspirational message to Instagram to rev up the fans.

The video starts with a wide shot of the Golden Gate Bridge, then segues into highlights of former 49ers, and ultimately features current players on the team. It focuses on the legendary duo of quarterback Steve Young and wide receiver Jerry Rice, among others, and also includes Garoppolo spiking a ball toward the end of the highlight compilation.

In the background, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shares a message.

“Be the best version of yourself in anything that you do,” Curry said. “You don’t have to live anybody else’s story.”

Garoppolo, who played at Eastern Illinois, likely resonates with the former Davidson star Curry’s message.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, what you have or don’t have, what you lack, what you have too much of,” Curry continued. “All you need to have is faith in God, an undying passion for what you do and what you choose to do in this life, a relentless drive, and the will to do whatever it takes to be successful.”