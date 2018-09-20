Patrick Mahomes is already chasing Brady and Manning

Mahomes is the youngest quarterback with at least six TD passes in a single game.

Chiefs Steelers Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plays in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. –AP Photo/Don Wright
By
ROB MAADDI
AP,
3:26 AM

Patrick Mahomes is already chasing Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Mahomes tossed six touchdown passes at Pittsburgh after throwing four in the opener at the Chargers. His 10 TDs are the most in NFL history by a quarterback in his team’s first two games of a season. Manning has the most through three games with 12 in 2013 for Denver and Brady is second with 11 in 2011.

Mahomes, who turned 23 Monday, is the youngest quarterback with at least six TD passes in a single game. He also had more TDs than incomplete passes in that game.

The second-year pro makes his first career start at home when the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) host San Francisco on Sunday.

Here’s a look inside more numbers going into Week 3:

Fitz-Magic: Ryan Fitzpatrick is only the third quarterback to have 400 yards passing and four TDs in consecutive games, joining Hall of Famer Dan Marino (1984) and Billy Volek (2004). No one has done it three straight games.

Fitzpatrick leads the surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) against Pittsburgh (0-1-1) on Monday night.

Still slingin’: Drew Brees needs only 14 completions to break Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s career record for most complete passes (6,300). Brees also has tied Manning with two consecutive games of at least 30 pass attempts and 80 percent completions.

Jerry has company: DeSean Jackson’s 75-yard touchdown catch against the Eagles, his former team, gave him 23 career TDs of at least 60 yards, tying him Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for most scores from that distance.

Everybody scores: The 174 touchdowns scored through Week 2 are the most at this point in NFL history. The 1,506 points scored rank second all-time through Week 2. There were 1,556 in 2012.

Down to the wire: Already 21 games have been decided by one score, third-most in league history through Week 2. That equals 66 percent of games played. Four more games have been within 8 points in the fourth quarter.

Comebacks: Nine teams have come back to win or tie after trailing in the fourth quarter. The Packers, who overcame a 20-3 fourth-quarter deficit in a win over Chicago in Week 1, wasted a 20-7 lead after three quarters in a 29-29 tie with Minnesota.

Record pace: Michael Thomas has 28 receptions through two games for New Orleans and is on pace to catch 224 passes, which would shatter Marvin Harrison’s single-season record of 143.

Still winless: Four of the NFL’s seven new coaches this season are 0-2, including Oakland’s Jon Gruden. Giants coach Pat Shurmur, Detroit’s Matt Patricia and Arizona’s Steve Wilks are also 0-2. Patricia faces former boss Bill Belichick when the Lions host the Patriots on Sunday night.

The percentages: Seven teams are 2-0 — Bengals, Broncos, Jaguars, Chiefs, Dolphins, Rams, Buccaneers. Since the current playoff format began in 1990, 62.3 percent (142-228) of teams that opened 2-0 made the playoffs.

