49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury

The 49ers will have to wait another year to earn dividends on their investment.

Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo who was injured after a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson during the second half. –AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
By
JOSH DUBOW
AP,
3:51 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo’s addition last season immediately turned around the fortunes of the San Francisco 49ers. Now the 49ers will have to go back to life before Garoppolo for the rest of the season.

The Niners announced Monday that Garoppolo tore the ACL in his left knee while making a cut late in a loss at Kansas City, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

The injury deals a serious blow to the 49ers (1-2), who had planned their rebuild around Garoppolo and now must turn again to C.J. Beathard at quarterback.

The Niners struggled with Beathard and Brian Hoyer last season before the midseason addition of Garoppolo changed their fortunes. San Francisco won the final five games last year after Garoppolo took over as starter and the team rewarded him with a $137.5 million, five-year contract.

Advertisement

The 49ers will have to wait another year to earn dividends on that investment. Garoppolo got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 38-27 loss Sunday when he was scrambling toward the sideline and decided to cut up field instead of going out of bounds.

Garoppolo’s left knee buckled just before Kansas City cornerback Steven Nelson delivered a big hit, ending what was supposed to be his first full season as a starter after just three games.

Expectations were high in San Francisco this season that the team could end a four-year playoff drought after Garoppolo had a full offseason to immerse himself in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But with Garoppolo and new running back Jerick McKinnon both knocked out for the season with torn ACLs in September, those high hopes have been put on hold.

Garoppolo had completed 59.6 percent of his passes with five TDs, three interceptions and an average of 8.1 yards per attempt for a 90 passer rating. While he hasn’t been quite as efficient as he was late last year after being acquired at the trade deadline from New England for a second-round pick, the Niners offense has been far more potent than it was before he took over as quarterback.

Advertisement

Beathard started five games as a rookie last year, completing 54.9 percent of his passes with four touchdowns, six interceptions, 19 sacks, 6.4 yards per attempt and a 69.2 passer rating that was second lowest in the NFL.

He threw a touchdown pass to George Kittle on his first snap Sunday only to have it negated by a penalty and wasn’t in for any other plays in the game.

“It’s huge having already played last year in six games,” he said after the game. “It really helps having gone through it and having that experience. It’s not my first time in the regular season. This time around it’ll be a little easier.”

TOPICS: NFL Jimmy Garoppolo
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady
Patriots
How oddsmakers reacted to the Patriots' Week 3 loss September 24, 2018 | 3:09 PM
The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game on Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins coach Adam Gase knows better than to write off the Patriots September 24, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Looking for answers.....Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks at a pad while on the bench in the fourth quarter. Inactive WR Josh Gordon is standing at right. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots are a dysfunctional mess that won't be easy to rectify this time September 24, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Rob Gronkowski, Sept. 19, 2018.
Patriots
What the Patriots might have received in Rob Gronkowski trade, according to Adam Schefter September 24, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at City Hall Plaza after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady addressed the Rob Gronkowski trade reports on WEEI September 24, 2018 | 11:04 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patriots
How former Patriots performed around the NFL this week September 24, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski tries to shed tacklers against the Lions.
Patriots
Troy Brown says Patriots' ship is 'capsizing' September 24, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Trent Dilfer
Patriots
Trent Dilfer was right on cue after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 8:19 AM
Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Patriots
'We’re not doing good right now': Patriots defense falters once again September 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel on his increased workload: 'If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun' September 24, 2018 | 7:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed he threatened to retire rather than play elsewhere September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-10 drubbing in Detroit September 24, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' second straight loss September 24, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: 26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions September 23, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
10 stats from the Patriots' terrible first half against the Lions September 23, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Chris Gronkowski called Bill Belichick's pregame entrance 'straight savage' September 23, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Patriots debut will have to wait September 23, 2018 | 7:50 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win September 23, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Sports
Clay Matthews on latest roughing call: NFL is 'getting soft' September 23, 2018 | 6:33 PM
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Patriots
Matt Patricia and the Lions defeat the Patriots, 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Oakland Raiders v Miami Dolphins
NFL
Trick plays help unbeaten Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20 September 23, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers fear Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL September 23, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Didi Gregorius
MLB
Bad day in the Bronx: Didi hurt, Yankees lose to lowly O's September 23, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Josh Allen
NFL
Bills stun Vikings 27-6 in rookie Josh Allen's 1st road start September 23, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price are a combined 2-13 in the playoffs, including 0-4 with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
How Red Sox starters have fared in the postseason September 23, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
The Patriots and Lions reportedly almost agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Rob Gronkowski September 23, 2018 | 10:39 AM