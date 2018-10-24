After Patriots trade rumors, Patrick Peterson says he’s committed to Cardinals

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Two days after Adam Schefter reported that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson requested to be traded, Peterson made it clear that his focus is on helping the Cardinals win games.

Peterson, who was rumored as a potential target for the Patriots, acknowledged he’s “incredibly frustrated” with how the season has gone for the 1-6 Cardinals. He added, however, that he’s determined to help turn their struggles around.

“I’ve never shied away from a challenge before,” the all-pro Peterson wrote, “and I’m not starting now.”

Then he shared some words that were sure to excite Cardinals fans and disappoint the Patriots faithful.

“I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates & fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come.”