NFL’s theme song should be ‘Meet Me In The Middle’

In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. –The Associated Press
By
BARRY WILNER
AP,
11:27 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Forget Carrie Underwood. Well, don’t forget her, she’s terrific.

But the NFL’s theme song these days belongs to Maren Morris, Zedd and Grey. You know, “Meet Me In The Middle.”

That’s where a bevy of NFL teams sat through Week 14 — all with shots, both reasonable and long, at making the playoffs.

Take a deep breath and consider:

—Seattle and Dallas at 8-5.

—Pittsburgh at 7-5-1.

—Indianapolis, Baltimore, Tennessee and Miami at 7-6.

—Minnesota at 6-6-1.

—Philadelphia, Carolina, Denver and Washington at 6-7.

—Green Bay and Cleveland at 5-7-1.

And, yes, Tampa Bay, Detroit, Cincinnati and the New York Giants at 5-8.

Advertisement

All are alive for the postseason.

Even Atlanta, at 4-9, if you can imagine, isn’t eliminated.

Just what the league loves heading toward Christmas: charity for nearly all.

So let first-year Titans coach Mike Vrabel play the Grinch, trying to ignore any playoff chatter as his team heads to the Meadowlands to face the Giants.

“We haven’t talked much. We try to eliminate all the scenarios,” he says. “The only scenario that we try to focus on is our preparation right now as we head into a road game against the Giants.

“You could talk about scenarios all day. There’s scenarios where the Dolphins give up two punt blocks and score on a 70-yard hook-and-ladder; a scenario where a player jumps offside on a third-and-1 in a four-minute situation; a situation where a team executes a 50-yard hook-and-ladder and then the kicker slips. Those are all the scenarios that are crazy that happen in this league every week, so the one we’re going to try to focus on is our preparation versus the Giants.”

Fair enough, because all of the playoff-qualifying scenarios for this week are enough to spark a migraine.

The questions that should be raised are:

Advertisement

—Is all of this competitive balance or simply mediocrity? Oasis or swamp?

—Is it good for the NFL that such spiraling messes as the Falcons and Bengals remain in the running?

—Do people really want to see a .500 (or worse) team playing in January, perhaps against a 14-2 opponent?

LEVEL OF PERFORMANCE

Nearly all the teams in the middle of the standings belong there. It’s fair to point out that the Redskins, Bengals and Falcons have been severely damaged by injuries — hey, Cincinnati was once 4-1 and Washington held the top spot in the NFC East until its current four-game slide.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

Still, there’s a flawed bunch of “contenders” for the playoffs. They are profiting because they are keeping company with equally blemished clubs.

All of them have had impressive stretches and pretty much unwatchable ones, though Seattle and Dallas probably don’t deserve to be lumped with the stragglers because they seem to be legitimate threats to do something in January.

What’s missing with the others is the consistency that the top teams possess. Look at the Colts, who went from 1-1 to 1-5, then won five in a row, only to get blanked at lowly Jacksonville before going to Houston, the league’s hottest team, and winning.

FORGET THEM

Do fans in Atlanta and Cincinnati and Washington envision any sort of turnaround in the final three games that would lift those teams into the postseason? Do those clubs’ front offices?

They shouldn’t, even as the NFL boasts that 26 teams still have a shot at the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

One likely good thing about such deficient teams being in the running in mid-December is that it should cool talk of expanding the playoff field — something that virtually would guarantee impostors getting in.

MISMATCHES

Once in a while, a team scrapes into the postseason and catches fire. Wild-carders have won the Super Bowl often enough to keep that dream alive once you get in.

But should, say, a 7-8-1 Packers or 8-8 Lions sneak in, does that make for must-watch TV in the playoffs? Is a game with 8-8 Miami at 12-4 Houston enticing?

SEEDINGS

What is nice about the chase in December is the intrigue of seedings. The general feeling in the AFC is that avoiding a trip to Foxborough in January is necessary. So, the other division winners not only want and likely need to win their games, they’re hoping the Patriots, currently seeded second, don’t win out. Kansas City tops the conference right now, but barely.

The NFC is a two-team race for the top spot between the Saints and Rams, who met in a high-scoring affair won by host New Orleans in early November. Both are 11-2, making their final three weeks critical in that race.

And then they have the prospect of sitting out wild-card weekend while a team or two emerging from the quagmire stokes up its fan base before probably getting routed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: NFL Football Florida
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Skiing
Gisin flown to hospital after crashing in World Cup downhill December 15, 2018 | 9:12 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese, right, collides with Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-3 loss to the Penguins December 15, 2018 | 8:09 AM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Penguins in Pittsburgh 5-3 December 14, 2018 | 10:14 PM
Kyrie Irving dribbles against Jeremy Lin.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points, Celtics beat Hawks 129-108 December 14, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams, right, tries to get a grip on the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark (2) reaches in during the second quarter of a basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Danny Ainge doesn't like Robert Williams's nickname. But where did it come from? December 14, 2018 | 5:32 PM
Alex Cora Ian Kinsler
Red Sox
Ian Kinsler reportedly agrees to deal with Padres December 14, 2018 | 3:42 PM
James Conner
Patriots
Steelers running back James Conner questionable against Patriots December 14, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Ramon Foster Steelers losing streak
NFL
Steelers lineman says losing streak has 'actually been good for us' December 14, 2018 | 2:52 PM
Chargers Chiefs Football
Patriots
Resetting the AFC playoff picture after the Chargers’ win over the Chiefs December 14, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Mike Trout
Red Sox
Red Sox hire scout who landed Mike Trout for Angels December 14, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts surprised a group of Nashville children by giving them bikes December 14, 2018 | 11:31 AM
Patriots Steelers line
Patriots
A Steelers fan made the first bet at new sportsbook ... on the Patriots December 14, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Patriots-Steelers
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Steelers game December 14, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Mike Williams
NFL
Chargers' win over the Chiefs adds intrigue to AFC playoff picture December 14, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Rob Gronkowski Sean Davis
Patriots
Ahead of showdown against the Steelers, here's what you missed from Patriots practice December 13, 2018 | 11:00 PM
University of Maine spring football scrimmage at Orono
College Sports
It’s been a heck of a ride for the Maine football team, and it’s not over yet December 13, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Dwight Evans had 2,447 hits, 385 home runs, 1,384 RBIs, and a .272 career batting average. He retired after the 1991 season and received the most votes in 1998 with 49 (10.4 percent).
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which former Red Sox player deserves to be in the Hall of Fame? December 13, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Jesse James
Patriots
What the Steelers are saying ahead of their matchup against the Patriots December 13, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Manny Ramirez Dan Duquette Red Sox
Red Sox
A new Red Sox era began with the signing of Manny Ramirez at the 2000 Winter Meetings December 13, 2018 | 3:37 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Want to take a pic with the Red Sox’ World Series trophy? This Saturday’s your chance December 13, 2018 | 2:30 PM
8.3.3630022978_Sports_Patriots The four Super Bowl banners are displayed next to the covered fifth banner at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. The fifth banner will be unveiled prior to the kickoff of the game between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7. (Robert E. Klein for the Boston Globe)
Patriots
How safe are the concessions at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, and TD Garden? December 13, 2018 | 1:52 PM
NFL
Watch Tedy Bruschi's hilarious reaction to Stephen A. Smith's mistake(s) on ESPN December 13, 2018 | 1:11 PM
Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle plays against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn.
Bruins
Bruins might be eyeing this Mass. native in next trade deal December 13, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
What does the future hold for Red Sox broadcasts on WEEI? December 13, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is shown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
Here's what you need to know before the Patriots-Steelers game Sunday December 13, 2018 | 11:24 AM
A young fan taking a picture with the Red Sox's 2018 World Series trophy.
Red Sox
Some lucky Green Line passengers took a ride with the Red Sox' World Series trophy December 13, 2018 | 10:36 AM
Stevan Ridley
Patriots
Former Patriots running back Stevan Ridley says he was 'trashed' after his ACL tear December 13, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Brian Cashman Yankees Rumors
MLB
Brian Cashman made a Star Wars reference describing the Yankees' offseason December 13, 2018 | 9:33 AM
8/26/98--Red Sox vs Oakland--Red Sox Relief pitcher Dennis Eckersley is frustrated as he walks off field after being taken out of game.
Red Sox
The Dennis Eckersley documentary does him justice — he makes sure of it December 13, 2018 | 9:04 AM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/16/2017 - Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning of play against Tampa Bay at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Red Sox-Rays Reporter:
Red Sox
Joe Kelly reportedly reaches an agreement with LA Dodgers December 13, 2018 | 7:44 AM