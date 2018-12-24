Chiefs fall to 0-2 when trying to clinch AFC’s top seed

If the Patriots beat the Jets and the Chiefs lose to the Raiders, Kansas City would lose out on the top seed by virtue of their head-to-head tiebreaker.

Patrick Mahomes walks off the field. –The Associated Press
By
DAVE SKRETTA
AP,
December 24, 2018

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs had a chance to wrap up a third consecutive AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with two weeks to go, only to watch Philip Rivers lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a comeback.

The Chiefs got a do-over Sunday night in Seattle, only to watch Russell Wilson and the Seahawks shred defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s much-maligned bunch in a 38-31 victory.

Now, they get a final attempt to control their playoff placement Sunday against Oakland.

“We’ve been in every game that we’ve lost,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, “but we have to find ways to win. As we go into this next week against the Raiders, they’re going to be ready to play us and we’ve got to find a way to win and then get to the playoffs. You have to find a way to win these games and we haven’t been lately. That’s the most frustrating thing.

Advertisement

“Everybody has to step up. We have to find a way to go out there and win big football games.”

The Chiefs (11-4) are already assured of a spot in the playoffs, so at least that pressure is off the table. But if they don’t beat the Raiders, they go from a first-round bye and a paved path through Arrowhead Stadium to a potentially rocky run through the postseason.

If the Patriots beat the Jets, Kansas City would lose out on the top seed by virtue of their head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Chargers beat the Broncos, LA could get the top overall seed with a Chiefs loss. The Chiefs would also lose the division and plummet all the way to the No. 5 seed and an unexpected wild-card game.

“We got to elevate our play,” Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley said. “We can all look and find areas where we can improve: offense, defense and special teams. Come out and really attack this game and not wait a quarter, or two, to really get rolling.”

The offense probably deserves a little bit of slack.

Mahomes and Co. have already scored 530 points, shattering the franchise record by 46 points with another game to play. Mahomes is already the club’s single-season passing champion, his 48 TD passes are tied for third most through 15 games in NFL history, and his 12th game this season with a 100-plus quarterback rating extended his own Chiefs record.

Advertisement

The offense has kept rolling, too, after losing reigning NFL rushing champion Kareem Hunt to an off-the-field issue, backup running back Spencer Ware to hamstring and shoulder injuries, No. 2 wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a foot injury, and several linemen.

Now, the defense is another matter entirely.

Sutton’s group has been under pressure all season, even though some players — such as pass rusher Dee Ford and defensive tackle Chris Jones — are putting together career years.

The league’s No. 1 team in total offense is 31st out of 32 teams in total defense.

“We’ve got to get better,” said Jones, who has at least one sack in an NFL-record 11 consecutive games, and 15 1/2 sacks for the season. “We’re going to find a way. We’re going to find a way to get better. We still control our own destiny. We’re going to finish this last game strong.”

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

It would be the first time the defense has stepped up in a crucial showdown.

The Chiefs allowed Tom Brady to march the Patriots to the winning field goal as time expired in a 43-40 loss in their first marquee matchup this season. In their next, a month later against the Rams, the Chiefs coughed up the go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 left in a 54-51 shootout loss.

In an opportunity to clinch the AFC West at home, the Chiefs allowed the Chargers to score twice in the closing minutes, then convert a 2-point conversion that gave Los Angeles a 29-28 victory.

Then came Sunday night in Seattle, when the Chiefs allowed 464 yards total offense.

There have been plenty of other problems, of course. The Chiefs are the most-penalized team in the NFL by a wide margin, and their special teams have been shaky at best. But it’s their defense that is providing the most indigestion for their fans this holiday season.

Advertisement

They have one more opportunity to provide some relief on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

“If you take care of business, you don’t have to talk about anything,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We play the way we can play and we’re going to play, we’re a tough team right there, and as good as anybody in the National Football League. So let’s take care of that, and let’s see how that works out. I think that we’ll be fine if we take care of our business.”

TOPICS: NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Despite ups and downs, Patriots' divisional dominance continues December 24, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
It’s too soon to count out Rob Gronkowski December 24, 2018 | 3:17 PM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James apologizes for posting rapper's 'Jewish money' lyric December 24, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Stephen Curry
NBA
Here's the NBA's Christmas Day lineup December 24, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Tom Brady knee injury
Patriots
Tom Brady talked about his knee injury, Josh Gordon, and Patriots haters in WEEI interview December 24, 2018 | 11:28 AM
Rodney Harrison Tom Brady Patriots
Sports News
Rodney Harrison: 'I've never seen Tom Brady look like this' December 24, 2018 | 9:21 AM
Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato (17) watches as the puck bounces in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34), Janne Kuokkanen (59), and teammate Colby Cave (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes December 23, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in the Celtics' 119-103 win over the Hornets December 23, 2018 | 8:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady says he is not injured December 23, 2018 | 7:03 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens doesn't downplay Celtics' team meeting December 23, 2018 | 6:58 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman: 'Fly Eagles fly' December 23, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ division-clinching (if unconvincing) 24-12 win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 5:21 PM
NFL
AFC playoffs: The Texans gave up the No. 2 seed with a loss to the Eagles December 23, 2018 | 4:38 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: A 10th straight division title by the Patriots should not be overlooked December 23, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Paul Pierce
Celtics
Paul Pierce knows what Celtics are going through as they search for championship form December 23, 2018 | 1:56 PM
Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) goes for the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Bruins
Predators' Hartman fined $1K for spearing Bruins' Wagner December 23, 2018 | 12:37 PM
LSU map
College Sports
Police: LSU player kills man trying to rob him, teammate December 23, 2018 | 12:14 PM
End Zone Militia member Bob Elliot, left, poses with a fan dressed as Santa Claus in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports
Patriots, Texans, Cowboys, Chiefs can win divisions Sunday December 23, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
The Patriots clinch AFC East title with a 24-12 win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon was suspended for multiple violations of substance abuse policy, report says December 23, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Bruins vs Nashville-Bruins David Pastrnak(left) is hugged by Brad Marchand after Pastrnak's 3rd period goal.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Predators December 23, 2018 | 7:51 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his goal during the first period.
Bruins
Bergeron scores twice in return as Bruins beat Predators 5-2 December 22, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Yasiel Puig reacts to his three-run homer while Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws his glove to the ground in frustration during Game Four of the 2018 World Series.
MLB
Dodgers ship slugger Yasiel Puig to the Reds December 22, 2018 | 3:42 PM
Boston MA 12/21/18 Boston Celtics Terry Rozier pressures Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo for control of the ball during fourth quarter NBA action at the TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
What happened before the Celtics' private team meeting? December 22, 2018 | 1:12 PM
Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Celtics hold team meeting after 120-107 loss to the Bucks December 22, 2018 | 1:04 AM
Patriots
NFL, Browns, and Patriots tried to work with Josh Gordon December 22, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Celtics
Short-handed Celtics fall to Bucks 120-107 December 21, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski on the Patriots' offense after Josh Gordon's suspension December 21, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) warmup in Hartford Whalers jerseys prior to their game with the Boston Bruins Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
NHL
The Whalers are back in the NHL. Sort of. December 21, 2018 | 9:57 PM