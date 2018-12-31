12 teams, 1 goal: Here’s an early look at the NFL playoffs

Recent history suggests the playoffs are stacked in favor of just a few teams.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Bill Pennington
New York Times News Service,
11:15 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The NFL regular season concluded Sunday night, a 17-week march that whittled a 32-team league to a 12-team playoff field with an impressive geographic reach. From Seattle to New England, with representatives from multiple regions around the country — including two teams each from Texas and Los Angeles — the dozen teams left standing for the monthlong postseason are a diverse lot.

But that does not mean they are all equal. Not by a long shot.

Recent history suggests the playoffs are stacked in favor of just a few teams. The edge has consistently gone to those who have earned the highest seeds in the AFC and NFC (teams are ranked from one to six by conference). Significantly, a top seeding comes with a prized home-field advantage until the Super Bowl as well as a bye in the opening week of the playoffs.

Advertisement

Each of the past five Super Bowl winners began their journey throughout the playoffs as a No. 1 seed. Nine of the 10 teams that played in those Super Bowls were No. 1 seeds.

That would mean that this year’s top seeds, the New Orleans Saints in the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, are the principal favorites this season. And they are.

But there are disparities in the makeup of every NFL playoff field that cannot be measured by rankings.

For example, while it is true that top playoff seeds have dominated the past five seasons, after the 2012 season, the fourth-seeded Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl. A year earlier, the New York Giants, who with a 9-7 regular-season record were lucky to get a fourth seed, upset the top-seeded New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. After 2010, the Green Bay Packers became the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.

The fact is, this season is like any other season: The last team standing is not always the one that has played the best through 17 weeks but the one that plays the best across four weekends of games in January and February.

And this year, like every year, some teams are roaring into the playoffs while some are stumbling, or at least backpedaling, into the postseason.

Advertisement

Some of this was evident Sunday. Was there, for instance, anything more predictable than the Patriots’ season-ending 38-3 demolition of the New York Jets? Playing at home in Foxboro Stadium, New England (11-5) clinched an AFC second seed and earned a first-round bye with a game that seemed snatched from a 2001 time capsule. Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes, and the Patriots did not have a turnover while they forced the Jets to cough up three fumbles.

New England’s stars are unquestionably beginning to show their age, but the Patriots still won four of their final six games and would have won a fifth game in that stretch if not for a multiple lateral, last-second miracle play in Miami.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

The Patriots can never be discounted, even if they might have to travel to reach the top postseason prize. Because no one franchise has cast its persistent shadow over the Super Bowl this century like the Patriots, who have played in the game eight times since 2002.

The team most likely in the Patriots’ cross hairs is, of course, the Chiefs (12-4), who throttled the ever-hapless Oakland Raiders, 35-3, on Sunday. The magical quarterback Patrick Mahomes started slowly but eventually ran around and flung astounding passes to seven receivers.

The young, dynamic Chiefs will be an intimidating presence for any team visiting Arrowhead Stadium, but they will also spend most of the next two weeks answering questions about their two defeats in the past three weeks. And the Chiefs nearly lost at home to the Ravens four games ago.

Then there is Kansas City’s 1-10 record in playoff games since the 1993 season.

Advertisement

With two losses in the past four games, the third-seeded Houston Texans (11-5) have likewise seen a pause in the momentum they built with a nine-game win streak after a 0-3 start. The Texans easily manhandled the dysfunctional Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and they have a formidable multidimensional talent in quarterback Deshaun Watson. They will play at home Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, who earned the sixth seed with a 16-point victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

The Colts (10-6) are perhaps the league’s hottest team, having won their past four games and nine of the past 10, including a victory in December in Houston. The Texans will still be a favorite against Indianapolis, but Houston’s late-season struggles have led to questions about whether it can keep up with the AFC elite, a group that may yet include the Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) and the resurrected Ravens (10-6). The Chargers, the fifth seed because they lost the tiebreaker for the AFC West division title with the Chiefs, would probably be the most feared team in the conference if they had earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. With a 7-1 road record, they are still going to be a daunting challenge for anyone.

But the quirky Ravens, who defeated the Chargers in Los Angeles late this season, are the team that no one looks forward to playing in January. Behind the incandescent Lamar Jackson, a rookie quarterback who ran for two touchdowns Sunday and had two other touchdown runs negated by penalties, the fourth-seeded Ravens have won six of their past seven games. Baltimore is also a quizzical throwback, with a ball-control offense that acts as the perfect complement to the team’s top-ranked defense.

In the NFC, the Saints (13-3) rested many of their starters and lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but that was a meaningless outcome. Of more concern might be the results in three of their four previous contests — games that high-scoring New Orleans won by only 3 points.

Still, everyone in the league knows the Saints’ greatest strength is the team’s home arena, the Superdome, where New Orleans has not lost in its past six postseason games dating to 2000. Any team visiting the Superdome in this postseason will likely be a considerable underdog.

That includes the second-seeded Los Angeles Rams (13-3), who lost a memorable 45-35 shootout in New Orleans in November. The Rams thumped the lowly San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but like other playoff teams who soared early in 2018, they have come back to earth with thudding back-to-back losses to the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles in early December.

Third-seeded Chicago (12-4) and sixth-seeded Philadelphia (9-7) will meet Sunday in Chicago, where the home fans have not seen their Bears win a playoff game since 2011. The Eagles, the NFL’s defending champions, were enduring a forgettable season until they were revived by a late-season three-game win streak led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, who engineered a similar rebirth a year ago.

In Dallas on Saturday night, two surging teams in the NFC will meet when the fifth-seeded Seattle Seahawks (10-6) visit the Dallas Cowboys (10-6), the fourth seed. Each team has won four of its past five games, although both teams had to rally to squeeze out narrow victories Sunday.

Seattle, which won the Super Bowl in 2014, will be making its 12th appearance in the NFL playoffs this century. Dallas enters the postseason with a more ignominious recent history. The Cowboys are chasing their first Super Bowl victory since 1996.

TOPICS: NFL NFL Playoffs Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady WEEI
Patriots
Tom Brady talked about the recipe for Patriots playoff success in WEEI interview December 31, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Dolphins fire Adam Gase after 7-9 season December 31, 2018 | 11:41 AM
Steve Wilks
NFL
Cardinals fire Steve Wilks after 1 season as head coach December 31, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Marvin Lewis
NFL
Bengals fire coach Marvin Lewis after 16th season December 31, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Patriots
Four more NFL coaches are out, including Adam Gase and Marvin Lewis December 31, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Tom Brady Walt Coleman Tuck Rule
Patriots
Why Tom Brady and Robert Kraft thanked the 'Tuck Rule' referee after Patriots-Jets December 31, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Vance Joseph
NFL
Broncos fire Vance Joseph after 11-21 mark over 2 years December 31, 2018 | 10:20 AM
Red Sox home opener
Sports News
Here are the sports dates Boston fans should know in 2019 December 31, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune) MUST CREDIT
Bruins
5 things to watch for in the 2019 Winter Classic December 31, 2018 | 8:37 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Patriots receive first interview requests for Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores December 31, 2018 | 7:58 AM
NFL
Only 5 playoff teams from 2017 are returning to the postseason December 31, 2018 | 2:32 AM
Andrew Luck
NFL
Colts earn AFC's final playoff spot with 33-17 win over Titans December 31, 2018 | 12:34 AM
Todd Bowles
NFL
Jets fire coach Todd Bowles after 4 seasons with no playoffs December 30, 2018 | 9:48 PM
Mike Tomlin
NFL
Steelers edge Bengals 16-13 but miss out on AFC North title December 30, 2018 | 9:27 PM
Browns Ravens
NFL
Ravens win AFC North, Eagles get NFC wild card December 30, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Gillette Stadium
Patriots
The Patriots' first playoff game is Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. December 30, 2018 | 9:00 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Dirk Koetter has been fired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team made the announcement Sunday night, Dec. 30, 2018 a little more than three hours after the Bucs concluded a disappointing season with a 34-32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Buccaneers fire coach Dirk Koetter after 3 seasons December 30, 2018 | 8:47 PM
Patriots Jets
Patriots
5 takeaways from a 38-3 throttling of the Jets that secured a first-round playoff bye for the Patriots December 30, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Julian Edelman said about missing out on his $500,000 bonus December 30, 2018 | 6:56 PM
Todd Bowles, Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Todd Bowles said after his last game as HC of the NYJ December 30, 2018 | 6:50 PM
Sam Darnold
Patriots
What Sam Darnold said about getting smoked by the Patriots December 30, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's New Year's resolution is very predictable December 30, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about his team's current status December 30, 2018 | 5:31 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left and head coach Bill Belichick speak on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady again, and other thoughts December 30, 2018 | 4:57 PM
Fans arrive at Gillette Stadium for an NFL football game between the between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Here are the Patriots' 2019 opponents December 30, 2018 | 4:12 PM
Tom Brady Sam Darnold
Patriots
Patriots beat Jets 38-3, clinch another 1st-round bye December 30, 2018 | 4:05 PM
Foxborough MA 12/30/18 New England Patriots Devin McCourty returns a fumble recovery against the New York Jets during second quarter NFL action at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Devin McCourty left the Jets game with a head injury December 30, 2018 | 3:11 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Former Patriots players defend Julian Edelman against 'dirty player' accusation December 30, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Julian Edelman, James White
Patriots
The Patriots clinch at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a 38-3 win over the Jets December 30, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Paul Pierce raises his number to the rafters.
Sports News
10 unforgettable Boston sports moments from 2018 December 30, 2018 | 9:33 AM