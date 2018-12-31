12 teams, 1 goal: Here’s an early look at the NFL playoffs

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The NFL regular season concluded Sunday night, a 17-week march that whittled a 32-team league to a 12-team playoff field with an impressive geographic reach. From Seattle to New England, with representatives from multiple regions around the country — including two teams each from Texas and Los Angeles — the dozen teams left standing for the monthlong postseason are a diverse lot.

But that does not mean they are all equal. Not by a long shot.

Recent history suggests the playoffs are stacked in favor of just a few teams. The edge has consistently gone to those who have earned the highest seeds in the AFC and NFC (teams are ranked from one to six by conference). Significantly, a top seeding comes with a prized home-field advantage until the Super Bowl as well as a bye in the opening week of the playoffs.

Each of the past five Super Bowl winners began their journey throughout the playoffs as a No. 1 seed. Nine of the 10 teams that played in those Super Bowls were No. 1 seeds.

That would mean that this year’s top seeds, the New Orleans Saints in the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, are the principal favorites this season. And they are.

But there are disparities in the makeup of every NFL playoff field that cannot be measured by rankings.

For example, while it is true that top playoff seeds have dominated the past five seasons, after the 2012 season, the fourth-seeded Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl. A year earlier, the New York Giants, who with a 9-7 regular-season record were lucky to get a fourth seed, upset the top-seeded New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. After 2010, the Green Bay Packers became the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.

The fact is, this season is like any other season: The last team standing is not always the one that has played the best through 17 weeks but the one that plays the best across four weekends of games in January and February.

And this year, like every year, some teams are roaring into the playoffs while some are stumbling, or at least backpedaling, into the postseason.

Some of this was evident Sunday. Was there, for instance, anything more predictable than the Patriots’ season-ending 38-3 demolition of the New York Jets? Playing at home in Foxboro Stadium, New England (11-5) clinched an AFC second seed and earned a first-round bye with a game that seemed snatched from a 2001 time capsule. Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes, and the Patriots did not have a turnover while they forced the Jets to cough up three fumbles.

New England’s stars are unquestionably beginning to show their age, but the Patriots still won four of their final six games and would have won a fifth game in that stretch if not for a multiple lateral, last-second miracle play in Miami.

The Patriots can never be discounted, even if they might have to travel to reach the top postseason prize. Because no one franchise has cast its persistent shadow over the Super Bowl this century like the Patriots, who have played in the game eight times since 2002.

The team most likely in the Patriots’ cross hairs is, of course, the Chiefs (12-4), who throttled the ever-hapless Oakland Raiders, 35-3, on Sunday. The magical quarterback Patrick Mahomes started slowly but eventually ran around and flung astounding passes to seven receivers.

The young, dynamic Chiefs will be an intimidating presence for any team visiting Arrowhead Stadium, but they will also spend most of the next two weeks answering questions about their two defeats in the past three weeks. And the Chiefs nearly lost at home to the Ravens four games ago.

Then there is Kansas City’s 1-10 record in playoff games since the 1993 season.

With two losses in the past four games, the third-seeded Houston Texans (11-5) have likewise seen a pause in the momentum they built with a nine-game win streak after a 0-3 start. The Texans easily manhandled the dysfunctional Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and they have a formidable multidimensional talent in quarterback Deshaun Watson. They will play at home Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, who earned the sixth seed with a 16-point victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

The Colts (10-6) are perhaps the league’s hottest team, having won their past four games and nine of the past 10, including a victory in December in Houston. The Texans will still be a favorite against Indianapolis, but Houston’s late-season struggles have led to questions about whether it can keep up with the AFC elite, a group that may yet include the Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) and the resurrected Ravens (10-6). The Chargers, the fifth seed because they lost the tiebreaker for the AFC West division title with the Chiefs, would probably be the most feared team in the conference if they had earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. With a 7-1 road record, they are still going to be a daunting challenge for anyone.

But the quirky Ravens, who defeated the Chargers in Los Angeles late this season, are the team that no one looks forward to playing in January. Behind the incandescent Lamar Jackson, a rookie quarterback who ran for two touchdowns Sunday and had two other touchdown runs negated by penalties, the fourth-seeded Ravens have won six of their past seven games. Baltimore is also a quizzical throwback, with a ball-control offense that acts as the perfect complement to the team’s top-ranked defense.

In the NFC, the Saints (13-3) rested many of their starters and lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but that was a meaningless outcome. Of more concern might be the results in three of their four previous contests — games that high-scoring New Orleans won by only 3 points.

Still, everyone in the league knows the Saints’ greatest strength is the team’s home arena, the Superdome, where New Orleans has not lost in its past six postseason games dating to 2000. Any team visiting the Superdome in this postseason will likely be a considerable underdog.

That includes the second-seeded Los Angeles Rams (13-3), who lost a memorable 45-35 shootout in New Orleans in November. The Rams thumped the lowly San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but like other playoff teams who soared early in 2018, they have come back to earth with thudding back-to-back losses to the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles in early December.

Third-seeded Chicago (12-4) and sixth-seeded Philadelphia (9-7) will meet Sunday in Chicago, where the home fans have not seen their Bears win a playoff game since 2011. The Eagles, the NFL’s defending champions, were enduring a forgettable season until they were revived by a late-season three-game win streak led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, who engineered a similar rebirth a year ago.

In Dallas on Saturday night, two surging teams in the NFC will meet when the fifth-seeded Seattle Seahawks (10-6) visit the Dallas Cowboys (10-6), the fourth seed. Each team has won four of its past five games, although both teams had to rally to squeeze out narrow victories Sunday.

Seattle, which won the Super Bowl in 2014, will be making its 12th appearance in the NFL playoffs this century. Dallas enters the postseason with a more ignominious recent history. The Cowboys are chasing their first Super Bowl victory since 1996.