Chargers hold off Ravens, will face Patriots in next round

They got even for a 22-10 loss two weeks ago to Baltimore.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers celebates as he walks off the field after an NFL wild card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers celebates as he walks off the field after an NFL wild card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. –Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo
By
DAVID GINSBURG
AP,
4:31 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Michael Badgley kicked five field goals, and the Los Angeles Chargers contained rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to carve out a 23-17 victory Sunday in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

The Chargers (13-4) will next face the second-seeded New England Patriots (11-5) on the road Sunday. The Chargers last won two games during a single postseason in 2007, when the franchise was in San Diego.

Badgley set a franchise record for field goals in a playoff game. He connected from 21, 53, 40, 34 and 47 yards.

The Chargers built a 23-3 lead in the fourth quarter before Jackson threw two touchdown passes to make it close. Given one final chance to complete the comeback, the 21-year-old Jackson looked every bit like the youngest quarterback to start an NFL playoff game when he lost the ball on his third fumble of the game.

Jackson finished 14 for 29 for 194 yards with an interception. He was sacked seven times.

The Chargers got even for a 22-10 loss two weeks ago to Baltimore (10-7), the AFC North champions.

