Chargers mourn death of defensive tackle Brandon Mebane’s infant daughter

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Brandon Mebane told reporters Wednesday his seven-week-old daughter, Makenna, died the Thursday before the team’s wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“She wasn’t getting better so we had to make a decision,” he said.

Mebane missed four regular-season games to care for Makenna, who was born with trisomy 13 — a very rare condition in which an individual has an extra chromosome 13. The 33-year-old veteran missed the Chargers’ win over the Ravens but said he plans to play against the Patriots in the divisional round Sunday.

Makenna will be in his thoughts.

“No matter where I am, I still think about her,” Mebane said. “I’m just happy I’m still able to play this game.

Mebane, who has two other children with his wife Amena, said his family is “trying to take one day at a time.”

Words are hard to come by with the passing of Brandon Mebane’s infant daughter, Makenna. We are heartbroken. Please join us in keeping Brandon, and his family, in your thoughts and prayers. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 9, 2019