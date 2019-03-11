Morning sports update: Danny Amendola reportedly plans to sign with the Lions

Also: Another possible free agent option for the Patriots, the end of the Steelers' non-dynasty, and playoff trivia.

Danny Amendola Chris Hogan
Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola meet after the Dolphins' win over the Patriots in Miami in December, 2018. –Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By
March 11, 2019

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Bruins’ streak of 19 games without a regulation loss ended on Sunday in a 4-2 defeat to the Penguins. Boston will be in Columbus on Tuesday night to face the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

The Celtics will test their three-game winning streak tonight against the Clippers in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m.

Danny Amendola will reportedly join the Lions: Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola was cut by the Dolphins last week after signing in Miami a year ago. The move provoked some speculation that Amendola might return to New England.

Yet the 33-year-old, who helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls, has reportedly agreed to sign with the Lions.

Advertisement

Amendola’s deal with Detroit is for one year, with $4.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The deal also includes incentives that could raise the figure to $5.75 million.

The Lions’ leadership carries prominent ties to the Patriots. Both Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia spent over a decade in New England. However Patricia’s first season as a head coach ended in difficult circumstances, with the team posting a 6-10 record.

Trivia: Seven Patriots rank in the NFL’s top 50 for most postseason receiving yards ever. Can you name them?

Hint: One of them is not a wide receiver, and – perhaps not surprisingly – all of them compiled their stats in the Tom Brady era.

More from Boston.com:

Looking at NFL free agency: The NFL’s legal tampering period begins today, and teams can officially sign new players on Wednesday. With several prominent moves already made, here’s an overview of the next phase of football’s offseason. [The Boston Globe]

The end of the Steelers’ non-dynasty: Antonio Brown getting his wish (to be traded) and Le’Veon Bell sitting out an entire season and being granted free agency ends an era in Pittsburgh. How will this period of Steelers history be remembered? [The Ringer]

Advertisement

Another Patriots possibility in free agency:

The latest on free agent running back Le’Veon Bell:

NBC Sports and the Premier League are bringing “Premier League Mornings Live” to Boston:

On this day: In 1995, Connecticut’s men’s basketball team defeated Georgetown 88-81 in the Big East Tournament, advancing to the final against Villanova. UConn sophomore Ray Allen led the Huskies with 24 points, while freshman Allen Iverson paced the Hoyas with 27 points. It was an early glimpse at what would become a rivalry between the two future NBA stars.

One year later, they would clash in the Big East Tournament final:

Buy Tickets

Also, in 2009, some Lionel Messi magic in the Champions League.

Daily highlight: Derrick Jones Jr.:

Trivia answers: Danny Amendola, Troy Brown, Deion Branch, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, and Wes Welker.

TOPICS: NFL Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Crime
Harlem Globetrotters DJ arrested for sex abuse at event March 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams, center, drives to the basket under pressure by Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Celtics
Celtics fall to Clippers as Lou Williams becomes NBA bench points leader March 12, 2019 | 1:09 AM
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Patriots
Experts believe the Patriots could be fits for these 7 free agents March 11, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Conor McGregor
Sports News
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida March 11, 2019 | 9:29 PM
NFL
AP source: Foles to sign 4-year, $88M deal with Jaguars March 11, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Bobby Dalbec is one of several prospects in Red Sox spring training in 2019.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec March 11, 2019 | 5:38 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Sore shoulder will keep Jayson Tatum out of Clippers game March 11, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots camp.
Patriots
Here's how Isaiah Wynn reacted to Trent Brown's reportedly record-breaking contract March 11, 2019 | 2:03 PM
Trent Brown Patriots Tom Brady
Sports Q
What is the Patriots' biggest need? March 11, 2019 | 1:52 PM
New England Patriots Trey Flowers #98 in action against the Los Angeles Rams during NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Patriots
NFL free agency tracker: Trey Flowers reportedly intends to sign with the Lions March 11, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Boston police check bags of spectators near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Marathon
Heading to watch the Boston Marathon? Leave these banned items at home March 11, 2019 | 11:02 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Spring Training
Red Sox
Chad Finn: A few observations from a week at Red Sox spring training March 11, 2019 | 9:30 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 22, 2015 file photo, United States gold medalist Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario. Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home in California. She was 23. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
Sports News
U.S. Olympic cycling medalist Kelly Catlin dies at 23 March 11, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Bruins Penguins NHL Hockey
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' streak-ending night in Pittsburgh March 11, 2019 | 7:51 AM
James Niehues works on a trail map for Gunstock, located in New Hampshire.
Skiing
Meet the artist who still hand-paints many of New England's ski maps March 11, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann scores on Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal during the first period.
Bruins
Penguins end Bruins' 19-game point streak in 4-2 win March 10, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand and his daughter share a sweet pregame moment March 10, 2019 | 7:57 PM
Dustin Pedroia Spring Training Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's what Dustin Pedroia's teammates are saying about his comeback March 10, 2019 | 6:45 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. If the Steelers trade the star receiver they’d prefer to send him to a team they don’t play often. But general manager Kevin Colbert said, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that calculation could change depending on the offer. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
NFL
Antonio Brown the latest polarizing NFL player to end up with the Raiders March 10, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Vlad Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Top MLB prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. out three weeks with oblique injury March 10, 2019 | 2:52 PM
NFL
Antonio Brown gets his wish in trade to Raiders March 10, 2019 | 9:27 AM
David Krejci celebrates his game-winner as the Bruins extended their point streak to 19 straight games.
Bruins
3 takeaways from yet another Bruins come-from-behind victory March 10, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James chat during Saturday's game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving's 30 points propel Celtics past Los Angeles Lakers March 9, 2019 | 10:53 PM
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged.
Celebs
Alex Rodriguez popped the question, and Jennifer Lopez said yes March 9, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Michael Bennett believes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has admired his game for years.
Patriots
6 things to know about new Patriots DE Michael Bennett March 9, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Bruins center David Krejci (46) scored the game-winning goal with 45 seconds left in regulation to give the Bruins their second last-minute win in a row, 3-2, over Ottawa.
Bruins
David Krejci's late goal helps Bruins extend points streak to 19 March 9, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is headed to the disabled list.
MLB
The Yankees will use Masahiro Tanaka on Opening Day March 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Boston College coach Jim Christian's team has dealt with several injuries lately.
College Sports
NC State pulls away from Boston College March 9, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Dwayne Allen, shown here playing against the Miami Dolphins as a member of the Patriots, will play for the Dolphins next year.
NFL
Former Patriots TE Dwayne Allen agrees to 2-year deal with Miami Dolphins March 9, 2019 | 2:26 PM
In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans.
NFL
NFL teams propose major changes to replay and overtime March 9, 2019 | 12:55 PM