Morning sports update: Danny Amendola reportedly plans to sign with the Lions

The Bruins’ streak of 19 games without a regulation loss ended on Sunday in a 4-2 defeat to the Penguins. Boston will be in Columbus on Tuesday night to face the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

The Celtics will test their three-game winning streak tonight against the Clippers in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m.

Danny Amendola will reportedly join the Lions: Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola was cut by the Dolphins last week after signing in Miami a year ago. The move provoked some speculation that Amendola might return to New England.

Yet the 33-year-old, who helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls, has reportedly agreed to sign with the Lions.

Former Dolphins’ WR Danny Amendola plans to sign with Detroit, per source. Amendola is in Detroit now, taking a physical and as long as there are no complications, he will be a Lion, reunited with GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia. #Lions — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2019

Amendola’s deal with Detroit is for one year, with $4.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The deal also includes incentives that could raise the figure to $5.75 million.

The Lions’ leadership carries prominent ties to the Patriots. Both Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia spent over a decade in New England. However Patricia’s first season as a head coach ended in difficult circumstances, with the team posting a 6-10 record.

Trivia: Seven Patriots rank in the NFL’s top 50 for most postseason receiving yards ever. Can you name them?

Hint: One of them is not a wide receiver, and – perhaps not surprisingly – all of them compiled their stats in the Tom Brady era.

Looking at NFL free agency: The NFL’s legal tampering period begins today, and teams can officially sign new players on Wednesday. With several prominent moves already made, here’s an overview of the next phase of football’s offseason. [The Boston Globe]

The end of the Steelers’ non-dynasty: Antonio Brown getting his wish (to be traded) and Le’Veon Bell sitting out an entire season and being granted free agency ends an era in Pittsburgh. How will this period of Steelers history be remembered? [The Ringer]

Another Patriots possibility in free agency:

Justin Houston has an excellent relationship with Patriots pass rush coach Joe Kim from their time together in Kansas City. Will be interesting to see if New England takes a look at Houston, especially if Trey Flowers leaves via free agency. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2019

The latest on free agent running back Le’Veon Bell:

When the negotiating window opens today, expect a bunch of teams to be in the mix for free agent RB Le’Veon Bell — a list that includes the #Jets, #49ers and, yes, the #Raiders. A Pittsburgh reunion in the Bay? @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/77vGORxD1x — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2019

NBC Sports and the Premier League are bringing “Premier League Mornings Live” to Boston:

🚨 FAN FEST ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Boston, we're coming for you! We'll be broadcasting live from the Cask 'n Flagon the weekend of March 30-31. Tag a friend you'd bring with you, and RSVP here: https://t.co/9qItpDvzEm pic.twitter.com/IQ40YYaJlB — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 10, 2019

On this day: In 1995, Connecticut’s men’s basketball team defeated Georgetown 88-81 in the Big East Tournament, advancing to the final against Villanova. UConn sophomore Ray Allen led the Huskies with 24 points, while freshman Allen Iverson paced the Hoyas with 27 points. It was an early glimpse at what would become a rivalry between the two future NBA stars.

One year later, they would clash in the Big East Tournament final:

23 years ago today: Ray Allen & UConn beat Allen Iverson & Georgetown 75-74 for the 1996 Big East title. Here’s Mike Tirico with the ESPN highlight from the night. pic.twitter.com/2qVrBNaeJ4 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) March 9, 2019

Also, in 2009, some Lionel Messi magic in the Champions League.

Daily highlight: Derrick Jones Jr.:

Trivia answers: Danny Amendola, Troy Brown, Deion Branch, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, and Wes Welker.