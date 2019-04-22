An NFL draft prospect described how he’s similar to Tom Brady

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

For NFL executives involved with the league’s annual rookie draft, replicating the Patriots’ selection of Tom Brady in the sixth round in 2000 is the dream scenario.

Finding the “next Tom Brady” – in any round – is clearly a desired goal for any team with “quarterback” as a listed draft need.

Yet most scouts and NFL draft prospects refrain from direct comparisons to the six-time Super Bowl winner. It’s something that’s fraught with obvious danger, given the absurdly high expectations that would accompany any player described as having Brady-like ability.

One 2019 draft prospect isn’t shying away from a comparison to Brady. Dwayne Haskins, who threw 50 touchdown passes for Ohio State in 2018, is projected to be a first round pick.

Recently, Haskins was compared to Brady by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer.

“I thought Dwayne should’ve waited, but he’s the most like Tom Brady of anyone we’ve had,” Dilfer told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He sees it like Tom, he works at it, he plays that way. He plays on time, with his intellectual process. I don’t want to compare anyone to Brady, but he’s Tom Brady-ish.”

Haskins addressed the comment during an interview on Monday.

“From the neck up, I feel like I’m a lot like Tom Brady, from how I study to how [much] time I commit to get ready for the game, to how I read defenses, to how I pick up protections, and how I operate with my guys,” Haskins said. “That’s just a great comparison to me, because I want to be like Tom Brady. He’s one of best quarterbacks of all-time, if not the best. And just to be able to be in the same sentence as him as [being] Tom Brady-ish is pretty cool to me.”

The NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m.