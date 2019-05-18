It looks like former Patriot Chris Long is retiring from the NFL

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Chris Long, who won a Super Bowl in his lone season with the Patriots in 2016-17, shared a message Saturday night that indicates he’s likely retiring from the National Football League.

“Cheers. Been a hell of a journey,” Long wrote on Twitter. “Eleven years, and I can honestly say I put my heart and soul into every minute of it.”

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2008 then thanked those who lifted him up and said he appreciates both the highs and lows of his career. Long, who played defensive end for the St. Louis Rams, Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles, would finish with 333 tackles and 70 sacks.

In New England, he played all 16 games and racked up 35 tackles and four sacks. Long, 34, also beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII as a member of the Eagles, and he was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2018.