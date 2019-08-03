Chiefs still pained but motivated by AFC title game loss to Patriots

"Obviously being as close as we were to the Super Bowl last year, coming up 4 inches short, it allows us to come into the season with a lot of belief."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during training camp. –AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
By
DAVE SKRETTA
AP,
8:17 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The man with the most invested in the success or failure of the Kansas City Chiefs stood beside a practice field at Missouri Western State University and lamented 4 miserable inches.

That’s how far offside former pass rusher Dee Ford was in the AFC title game, when Charvarius Ward intercepted Tom Brady with 54 seconds left and Kansas City clinging to the lead.

The yellow flag on the Arrowhead Stadium turf gave New England another shot, and this time Brady made the most of it. He marched the Patriots the rest of the way to a go-ahead score. When the Chiefs forced overtime with a field goal, Brady answered with a winning touchdown.

Advertisement

Four inches. The distance between the Super Bowl and the end of the season.

“Obviously being as close as we were to the Super Bowl last year, coming up 4 inches short, it allows us to come into the season with a lot of belief,” said Clark Hunt, the chairman and most visible face of the Chiefs’ ownership family, who stopped through for a workout last weekend.

“I think the players know they have something special,” Hunt said. “The players are usually the ones that know what kind of team they have. And I think all those guys are really excited.”

Not to mention fueled by that playoff disappointment.

The memories of that cold January evening drove quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the film room for hours on end, churning through game after game. It sent the league MVP onto the sweltering high school practice fields, where he would throw to wide receivers on his summer days off.

“We were super close,” Mahomes said. “We fell just short.”

The defeat, with the Chiefs’ first trip to the Super Bowl in nearly 50 years within their grasp, drove linebacker Reggie Ragland to shed weight and arrive to camp in the best shape of his life.

Advertisement

It lingered in the mind of tight end Travis Kelce as he rehabbed offseason ankle surgery, and it pushed offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, who still stewed about it when he arrive at Missouri Western.

“Everyone obviously was there for that game, and saw that game, and it was a nail-biter,” Wylie said, shaking his head. “Just coming back this year with that same level of tenacity.”

The Chiefs have spent the offseason and now training camp walking a fine line.

They want to use that crushing defeat as fuel to complete the extra rep, spend the extra hour in the playbook, push them the extra inch — or 4 inches, as it were — on the practice field. But they also want to keep it from hijacking their thoughts, steering their focus from the task at hand: go one step farther than a year ago, and bring the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to Kansas City.

Buy Tickets

“I think it’s great for our football team to have that opportunity, to see the intensity that it takes to play at that level,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We had some young guys, and you can sit and tell them that every step you take in the playoffs is more intense than the last step, but until you’ve lived it, it’s a hard thing to get yourself around.”

Reid has lived it quite a few times during his coaching career.

While he was coaching in Philadelphia, he matched a record by taking the Eagles to four straight NFC championship games. He lost the first three — to the Rams, Buccaneers and Panthers — before Donovan McNabb & Co. finally reached the Super Bowl following the 2004 season.

The Eagles wound up losing to Patriots in the Super Bowl. And they’d lose another NFC title game four years later, leaving Reid a combined 1-5 in conference championship games.

Advertisement

“It was a great learning tool,” Reid said of last season’s near miss, “but now you’re starting over. We’ve got a lot of new people on the football team, new schemes, and then you’re taking it one day at a time here in building this thing.”

Notes: WR Tyreek Hill (bruised quad) was back at practice Friday. … WR Mecole Hardman left early with an illness. … Cam Erving continued to work at RT while Mitchell Schwartz rests his ailing back. … CB Bashaud Breeland briefly went to the medical tent but returned to the practice field.

TOPICS: NFL NFL Playoffs Patriots
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the first inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees 4-2, losing streak reaches 5 August 2, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Ty Law had 53 interceptions in his career, 36 of them with the Patriots.
Patriots
There was no such thing as a game too big for Ty Law August 2, 2019 | 7:55 PM
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is congratulated by Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona after Perez hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
MLB
Terry Francona has eye surgery, misses game August 2, 2019 | 7:08 PM
Red Sox
Protesters draped an anti-prison banner over the Green Monster. Here's why. August 2, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) and teammate Jeremy Lin (17) tag team Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) as he tries to dunk the ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Celtics
For fourth year in a row, Celtics will play on Christmas August 2, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign wide receiver Cam Meredith August 2, 2019 | 5:02 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots training camp
Patriots
6 notes and observations from Day 8 of Patriots training camp August 2, 2019 | 3:14 PM
Patriots wide-receiver talked about Tom Brady after training camp practice on August 2.
Patriots
Matthew Slater raved about Tom Brady and his age August 2, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Red Sox
What does Bill 'Spaceman' Lee think about Chris Sale's pitching struggles this season? August 2, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum thinks he played a 'big part' in Kemba Walker joining the Celtics August 2, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Alex Cora will have ample things to talk about with his team when they meeting before their critical weekend Yankees series.
Red Sox
Even after sweep, the Red Sox' season is far from over August 2, 2019 | 7:40 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers catches a pass during an NFL football training camp practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
What experts are saying about the competition to make the Patriots' roster August 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
7 of Ty Law's best moments as a New England Patriot August 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox drop 4th straight game with 9-4 loss to the Rays August 2, 2019 | 12:02 AM
Patriots
For $150, Tom Brady will sell you a Vibrating Pliability Sphere August 1, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Foxborough - 08/01/19 - Tom Brady prepares to take a snap at New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Ben Volin) Topic: (patriots)
Patriots
This animation shows how Tom Brady's portrayal in Madden has evolved over the years August 1, 2019 | 6:11 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots training camp
Patriots
6 notes and observations from Day 7 of Patriots training camp August 1, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Foxboro-12/21/18 The Patriots held practice inside their field house. Coach Bill Belichick listens to a question about Josh Gordon at his mornig press availability. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Patriots
Bill Belichick addressed the status of Josh Gordon August 1, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Rick Porcello apologized for breaking television monitors in the Red Sox dugout August 1, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Tacko Fall of the Celtics handles the ball against the Grizzlies during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on July 11, 2019.
Celtics
Tacko Fall, the NBA's tallest player, loves Dragon Ball Z and his fans who dress up like tacos August 1, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Sports
Ex-Olympic skater Ashley Wagner writes of 2008 sex assault August 1, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Dave Dombrowski didn't make a trade on the afternoon of July 31, then watched his team move backward in the standings with another loss to Tampa Bay.
Red Sox
Raging at Dave Dombrowski for Wednesday's Red Sox inaction ignores a lot August 1, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Taylor Twellman
Soccer
7 questions with Taylor Twellman on the Revolution, and how U.S. youth soccer has changed August 1, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Dave Dombrowski didn't make a trade on the afternoon of July 31, then watched his team move backward in the standings with another loss to Tampa Bay.
Red Sox
With division out of reach, Red Sox sit out trade deadline August 1, 2019 | 2:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox pitching struggles again in 8-5 loss to Rays August 1, 2019 | 12:27 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox ratings, like the team, suffer a falloff August 1, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Patriots
Ty Law was driven to prove people wrong, and that made him a no-doubt Hall of Famer August 1, 2019 | 12:00 AM
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Will Smith works against a San Diego Padres batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 28, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Red Sox
Red Sox stand pat at trade deadline, Astros get Greinke July 31, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Tom Brady signed autographs for young fans after Wednesday's Patriots practice in Foxborough.
Patriots
Tom Brady explained why he bulked up this season July 31, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Foxborough, MA - 11/4/2018 The New England Patriots Stephen Gilmore holding up the ball after recovering a fumble against the Green Bay Packers during fourth quarter action at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee) Globe/Staff
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore described how practicing against Tom Brady makes him a better player July 31, 2019 | 4:28 PM