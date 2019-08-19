Morning sports update: Pete Carroll explained why Tom Brady is one of his ‘heroes’

"I'm basically a plant-based eater."

Pete Carroll Tom Brady
Pete Carroll during a press conference in the 2019 preseason. –AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
By
9:22 AM

The Red Sox rallied from a 6-0 deficit on Sunday to defeat the Orioles 13-7. Rafael Devers went 4-for-5 with a home run to help Boston stay 6.5 games behind the Rays for the final American League wild card spot.

Pete Carroll on why he idolizes Tom Brady’s nutrition: Speaking with Peter King for “Football Morning in America,” former Patriots coach (and current Seahawks coach) Pete Carroll talked about how he has managed to continue with the same energy in his life despite being the NFL’s oldest coach.

A “plant-based” approach, according to the 67-year-old Carroll, is the key component. He also discussed his admiration for Tom Brady.

“Tom’s one of my heroes,” Carroll told King. “The fact that he’s taken a cutting edge approach to nutrition and well-being, it just shows you you can feel okay. If we keep eating the way we’re eating, then you’re not going to feel good. You’ve got to work at it.”

“I’m basically a plant-based eater,” Carroll continued. “My kids have helped me and my wife has helped me. We’re in it together. It’s a clean diet and it makes such a difference.”

“We are eating our way into discomfort, and there are plenty of ways to cut down on the soreness and the aching and the discomfort, but we’ve got to work at it. I think that’s what’s changed. I don’t feel old at all. I’m ready to go.”

Rafael Devers’s season in perspective:

Yasiel Puig is a fan:

Torey Krug named as one of the NHL’s best defensemen: In a recent list from NHL Network, Torey Krug was named as the 16th-best NHL defenseman.

“The 28-year-old averaged 22:21 of ice time in the postseason, and his 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 24 playoff games were second in the NHL among defensemen behind [Alex] Pietrangelo.” [NHL Network]

On this day: In 1988, former Bruins great Phil Esposito — then the general manager of the New York Rangers — agreed to terms with legendary right winger Guy Lafleur. Then 37, Lafleur was only weeks away from being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and had been retired since 1984.

Having spent the first 14 years of his career with the Canadiens (where he won five Stanley Cups), Lafleur left the game at age 33. But four years later, his desire to play had returned, and the comeback began.

Esposito signed him to play alongside a fascinating Rangers roster that included fellow 37-year-old Marcel Dionne. The two Hall of Famers had been selected first and second in the 1971 NHL draft, and finally had a chance to play on the same team. Though the Rangers had an unremarkable season (losing in the first round of the playoffs), Lafleur’s comeback proved legitimate. He totaled 18 goals and 27 assists as — in the words of Boston Globe reporter Kevin Paul Dupont — “a flower [grew] in Manhattan.”

Daily highlight: Minor league pitcher Ronald Bolaños of the Amarillo Sod Poodles (a Double-A affiliate of the Padres) started a double play while seated.

