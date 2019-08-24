Andrew Luck announces he plans to retire

Former Patriot Jacoby Brissett would take over as the starter.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will reportedly retire.
Andrew Luck. –The Associated Press
By
MICHAEL MAROT
AP,
August 24, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is planning to retire, he announced after the team’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears Saturday night.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Luck felt mentally worn down and had met with team owner Jim Irsay to inform him of his decision.

“I’ve been stuck in this process,” Luck said in a press conference Saturday. “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live.”

The 29-year-old Luck has struggled to recover from a lower left leg injury. Luck missed the 2017 season because he was recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder. He returned last season and led the Colts back to the playoffs for the first time in four years, winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

But in March, he suffered a strained left calf, was held out of all of the team’s offseason workouts and returned on a limited basis for three practices at training camp in July. Lingering pain forced him back to the sideline and the Colts later determined that he had an injury near the back of his left ankle.

Coach Frank Reich had said he hoped to have an answer about Luck’s availability for the Sept. 8 season opener after the third preseason game.

Jacoby Brissett, who also didn’t play Saturday, will take over as the starter.

