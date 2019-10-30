‘Frustrated’ Baker Mayfield storms away from interview

Baker Mayfield drops back to pass. –The Associated Press
By
TOM WITHERS
AP,
3:32 PM

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s frustration finally boiled over. The losing is beating him.

Annoyed with a reporter’s question about a drive at the end of the first half in last week’s loss at New England, the Browns fiery quarterback abruptly ended his weekly interview session on Wednesday and stormed off.

Mayfield, who is tied for the NFL lead with 12 interceptions, grew increasingly agitated when a reporter asked him about a failed two-minute drive in a 27-13 loss to the Patriots. The Browns were called for a penalty, which Mayfield said prevented them from moving the ball.

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield chirped. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What?”

Mayfield then disgustedly walked away from the lectern and toward his locker.

Soon after, the former No. 1 overall pick went on Twitter to explain his dissatisfaction. Picked by some experts to win the AFC North, the Browns (2-5) haven’t played up to enormous expectations and have lost three straight games.

“Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it,” Mayfield wrote. “I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated.

“If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way. that’s too bad.”

Before his minor meltdown, Mayfield was cordial while answering questions about Cleveland’s numerous issues. The Browns lead the league with 70 penalties, and the offense has been out of rhythm for most of the season.

Mayfield has had a somewhat strained relationship with the Cleveland media since he arrived in 2018.

Cleveland visits Denver (2-6) on Sunday.

