Chandler Jones reminded everyone of his ability to frighten Jimmy Garoppolo

As the Arizona Cardinals prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Halloween this Thursday, Chandler Jones reminded everyone that he’s perfectly capable of scaring Jimmy Garoppolo off the field.

In a video he posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the Cardinals linebacker snuck behind 49ers quarterback Garoppolo in the cleaning goods aisle at a local supermarket while they were both shopping.

I got a history of sneakin’ up on @49ers QBs 😂 pic.twitter.com/3QoYc9syet — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) October 29, 2019

“Can I have a picture with you sir?” Jones jokingly asked a stunned Garropolo.

It’s unclear when exactly the video is from, but Jones and Jimmy G. were teammates on the Patriots during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Garoppolo was then a backup to Tom Brady, while Jones was a dominant presence on defense, racking up 125 tackles and 36 sacks in his three-year career before he was traded to Arizona.

Jones captioned the video, “I got a history of sacking 49ers QBs.”

It’s fitting given his performance against the 49ers throughout his career. Last season, Jones had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in both of the Cardinals’ wins against the 49ers, which Garoppolo did not play in.

Perhaps Jones will sneak up and scare Garoppolo in their matchup on Thursday.