Jerry Jones says Michael Bennett will stand with the Cowboys for the national anthem

The expectation is clear. Owner Jerry Jones wants Dallas Cowboys players to stand for the playing of the national anthem before every game, and that includes Michael Bennett.

Before the team completed a trade with the New England Patriots for the defensive lineman last week, the Cowboys and Bennett reached an understanding that he would stand on the sideline for the anthem, according to the Dallas Morning News. During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Bennett sat on the bench during the playing of the anthem; then he chose to remain in the locker room during the anthem while he was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and Patriots. Staying in the locker room is not an option as far as the Cowboys are concerned.

“I’m satisfied that, in Michael, we’ve got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys,” Jones said Tuesday, speaking of the anthem in his weekly appearance on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan station.

Bennett was acquired during the Cowboys’ bye week and was not in the locker room to speak with reporters after practice Tuesday. Coach Jason Garrett seemed confident that there would be no problems. “We don’t anticipate that being an issue,” he said. “We’re excited to have him here. . . . We anticipate him doing what all of our players do.”

Bennett and many other players began taking a knee, like Colin Kaepernick, or sitting to raise awareness of social injustice and racial inequality during the 2017 season, drawing the ire of President Donald Trump. As the season wore on, owners and players met to discuss how to convert their advocacy to activism, while also ending the pregame protests.

Although Bennett typically did not stand when he was on the sideline, there were exceptions. He and other players sought to make it clear that they were not protesting the military, so Bennett and others stood when Veterans Day weekend and a Salute to Service game fell on consecutive weeks in 2017.

Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn abandoned his protest this season, no longer raising a fist during the anthem after being traded from Miami to Dallas during the offseason.