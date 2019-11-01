Tom Brady poked fun at Peyton Manning on Halloween

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Just because they don’t face each other on the field anymore, that doesn’t mean the rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is extinct.

The Patriots quarterback playfully teased the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback with a Halloween post on his Instagram story on Thursday.

Brady, who dressed up as a Stormtrooper, posed alongside a ghoulish-looking skeleton donning a Manning Colts jersey. The caption read: “Getting old Peyton!!” with an emoji. The 43-year-old Manning, who retired after the 2015 season, is just over a year older than the 42-year-old Brady.

While Brady has taken a liking to social media of late, Manning doesn’t have any accounts himself, so potential retaliation from Manning would have to come in a different form.