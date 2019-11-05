Panthers place Cam Newton on IR, ending his season

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Cam Newton walks off the field. –AP Photo/Mike McCarn
SHARE TWEET
By
STEVE REED
AP,
4:55 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, meaning he can’t play for the rest of the regular season.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday that Newton is still experiencing pain in his foot and needs to continue to rehab from the injury.

“He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,” Hurney said. “We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam.”

Advertisement

Newton could possibly return this season — if the Panthers reach the playoffs.

According to NFL rules, Newton could hypothetically be designated to return from IR after eight weeks if the Panthers (5-3) were to qualify for the postseason, although that scenario would be a longshot since he would not have played since Week 2.

Newton has missed the last six games while trying to rehab from a mid-foot sprain he initially sustained during the preseason.

Hurney said Newton is one of the fiercest competitors he’s been around in his 20-plus years in the league.

“At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100% is to place Cam on injured reserve,” Hurney said.

Newton was the league’s MVP in 2015, but has lost his last eight starts dating back to last season. He was 0-2 as a starter this year and was a non-factor in the running game, carrying five times for minus-2 yards.

The Panthers have rallied to win five of their past six games behind Kyle Allen, who was an undrafted rookie in 2018.

Newton was hoping for a bounce back season after struggling with shoulder problems last season.

Advertisement

The injury also puts his long term future with the team in doubt.

He has two years left on his contract, but the team could release him after this season and save $19 million under the NFL salary cap. In that scenario Newton would only cost the team $2 million next season in dead cap space.

TOPICS: NFL Patriots
Red Sox
Red Sox should find a way to keep Mookie Betts for 2020 November 5, 2019 | 4:37 PM
NFL
Doug Marrone: Nick Foles will start at Colts after bye November 5, 2019 | 1:26 PM
Adam Gase Tom Brady age
NFL
'An absolute disgrace': New York media is already calling for the Jets to fire Adam Gase November 5, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
John Collins suspended 25 games without pay for PEDs November 5, 2019 | 12:16 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 04: Torey Krug #47 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Brad Marchand #63 after scoring a third period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on November 04, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
NHL
NHL players voted the Bruins' visiting locker room among the worst in the league November 5, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Nik Popovic will play a key role once again for Boston College.
college basketball
5 things to know about the 2019-20 BC men's basketball team November 5, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Lane Johnson is already looking forward to facing the Patriots after the bye week November 5, 2019 | 10:04 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NFL
Black cat scampers on field at Cowboys-Giants game November 5, 2019 | 8:13 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
commentary
Why it's a good thing the Patriots are no longer pursuing perfection November 5, 2019 | 8:03 AM
Bruins forward Brad Marchand breathes a sigh of relief following his five-point night against the Penguins.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' wild win over the Penguins November 5, 2019 | 7:06 AM
In his first season in the NFL, Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams is all about saving and investing his money.
Patriots
'I rather live like a prince for the rest of my life than live like a king for my NFL career' November 5, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
'I'm never going to quit': Now with the Wizards, ex-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas starts again November 5, 2019 | 2:22 AM
NFL
Dak Prescott throws for 3 touchdowns as Cowboys beat Giants again November 5, 2019 | 1:02 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving drops 39 points in Nets' win over Pelicans November 4, 2019 | 11:28 PM
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand celebrates after his winning goal off Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. ()
Bruins
Bruins win a wild one over Penguins at TD Garden November 4, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick sticks to the script after loss to Ravens November 4, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez not opting out of contract with Red Sox November 4, 2019 | 5:09 PM
NFL
Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl contender? November 4, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Baltimore, MD 11-03-19: Patriots DL Byron Cowart (99) and Lawrence Guy (93) are pictured on the bench in the final minute of the game. The New England Patriots visited the Baltimore Ravens for a regular season NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots say Ravens loss won't become blueprint for other teams November 4, 2019 | 4:52 PM
NFL
Browns safety cut after 'totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate' social media posts November 4, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Celtics
Chad Finn: 5 early thoughts on the 4-1 Celtics November 4, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shook hands after the Ravens defeated the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson shared an on-field moment after Patriots-Ravens November 4, 2019 | 3:08 PM
hoodie enshrined
Bill Belichick’s 300th win hoodie is headed to the Hall of Fame November 4, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Ravens team picture after beating the Patriots
Patriots
The Ravens took a team photo after beating the Patriots November 4, 2019 | 1:59 PM
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson talk after the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday night.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Lamar Jackson, keeping perspective, and what he said to the referees November 4, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Bruins
Cameron Hughes makes NHL debut with Bruins tonight November 4, 2019 | 11:37 AM
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #14 of the New England Patriots scores a second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Mohamed Sanu said about his 10-catch performance against the Ravens November 4, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks with a game ball on the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 37-20. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
analysis
How Lamar Jackson solved Bill Belichick's defense - and made his MVP case November 4, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Mongolian Groom
Tragedy strikes Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita despite reform November 4, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Julian Edelman is tackled on a play that led to his fumble against the Ravens.
Patriots
Patriots teammates support Julian Edelman after fumble against Ravens November 4, 2019 | 9:08 AM