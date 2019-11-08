Jimmy Garoppolo addressed his postgame comment to Erin Andrews

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says he was not anticipating his postgame reply to FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews to take off the way it did.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up like that,” Garoppolo said Thursday.

After the undefeated 49ers edged the Arizona Cardinals, 28-25, in their Week 9 matchup, Andrews interviewed Garoppolo on the field at State Farm Stadium. Her third and final question of the 45-second exchange was “8-0, how does that feel?” to which Garoppolo replied, “It feels great, baby.”

The QB of the UNDEFEATED San Francisco @49ers! Jimmy Garoppolo joined @ErinAndrews after the TNF win! pic.twitter.com/eJTdw3WzeJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

Some interpreted Garoppolo’s use of the word “baby” as flirtatious and/or inappropriate. The 28-year-old former Patriots backup called the ensuing response an “It is what it is”-type of thing, and explained he was just expressing enthusiasm after the team’s victory.

“Yeah, I was excited,” he shrugged. “8-0, baby.”

Garoppolo also noted he frequently uses “baby” to address his teammates. (Perhaps he picked that up from Tom Brady.)

“I say, ‘baby,’ like 500 times throughout a game just to my teammates and stuff,” Garoppolo said. “It wasn’t like that.”

Later Thursday, Andrews chimed in on Twitter and agreed with Garoppolo’s assessment of the situation.