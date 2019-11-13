Michael Bennett says Cowboys teammates, not Jerry Jones, asked him to stand for anthem

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett (79) walks up to the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett. –AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Des Bieler
The Washington Post,
5:01 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett reportedly said Monday that his new teammates in Dallas, not team owner Jerry Jones, convinced him to start standing on the sidelines during pregame renditions of the national anthem.

Bennett, one of the league’s most outspoken players on social issues, as well as a prominent advocate for Colin Kaepernick’s return to the NFL, had been staging forms of protest during the anthem since the 2017 season. When he was acquired last month from the New England Patriots, he reportedly reached an understanding with Dallas, and Jones said at the time, “I’m satisfied that, in Michael, we’ve got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys.”

Advertisement

Sure enough, in his first two games with his new team, Bennett was seen standing on the sidelines as the anthem was being performed. With the Patriots earlier in the season and with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, he stayed in the locker room, and he sat on the sidelines while with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

According to ESPN, Bennett denied Monday that an element of his trade to the Cowboys was a discussion with Jones about standing for the anthem.

The 11-year NFL veteran, who turns 34 later this week, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his change in pregame preference came about at the request of his teammates, rather than in any brokered arrangement with the Cowboys’ owner.

“I feel at this point in my career if my teammates asked me to do something and I can do it,” Bennett said. “I know people want [to make of it] what they want to. I don’t know what to tell them.”

While the NFL briefly instituted a policy last year mandating that players stand on the sideline for the anthem, only to shelve it after discussions with the players’ union, Jones has said he’ll bench any player of his who stages a demonstration.

Advertisement

“If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period,” he declared in 2017.

Another defensive end in his first season with the Cowboys, Robert Quinn, ended the practice he began in 2016 of raising his fist during the anthem. Jones said in August (via Pro Football Talk) that while he had not discussed those demonstrations with Quinn, the team’s “position” was “very clear, and it will remain clear.”

“We want to recognize the social issues that Robert wants to make people aware of,” Jones said. “We want to recognize those, but the Cowboys stand for the flag when we get ready to play football.”

Buy Tickets

Quinn blamed the media at that time for having distorted the “message” protesting players were trying to send, saying, “People talked about it as disrespecting the flag, and they’re missing the message. It was not to cause distraction; it was to bring awareness to a situation that constantly gets thrown under the rug.”

He claimed in September that the protests of racial and social injustice, initiated by Kaepernick in 2016, were nevertheless “worth it.”

“I don’t know if you know the message, but for people who look like me, yes it was worth it,” Quinn said then (via the Star-Telegram). “For the simple fact that the message was not told right, that’s not my fault. But was it worth it? Yeah.”

The only NFL players still taking a knee this season during the anthem have been Eric Reid of the Carolina Panthers, Kenny Stills of the Houston Texans and Albert Wilson of the Miami Dolphins. In August, Stills took issue with comments made by rapper/entrepreneur Jay-Z, whose company has partnered with the league on entertainment productions and who said of Kaepernick, “I think we’ve moved past kneeling. I think it’s time for action.”

Advertisement

“Some of the ways that [Jay-Z] answered his questions, talking about, ‘We’re moving past kneeling,’ like he ever protested. He’s not an NFL player,” Stills told reporters, adding, “It didn’t seem very informed. . . . I’m looking for solutions, and I’m going to try to give him the benefit of the doubt for now, but it doesn’t sit right with me.”

On Monday, Bennett told the Star-Telegram that ending his protests during the anthem “doesn’t take away what I have done.”

“The stances that I took, the death threats I have had on my life – I have done it all,” said Bennett, who had a book published in 2018 with the title, “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable.” A version of the book for younger readers had a cover illustration of him in a football uniform, holding his head down while raising his fist.

“At the end of the day, people get caught into certain things and don’t get caught up into what people are doing to change society,” he said Monday. “We all are men. We are all trying to figure it out. None of us are finished products when it comes to society.

“I am a black man,” Bennett continued. “I have always said that. I have always stood on what I have believed in every single situation, whether it’s with Donald Trump, whether it was with the police, whether it was with police brutality, how women of color have been treated, how much money I have donated to different things, the causes I have stood up with, the people I have stood with.

“It doesn’t make me less of a person.”

TOPICS: NFL Patriots
Bruins
In a changing Canada, Don Cherry's firing is front-page news and a Rorschach test November 13, 2019 | 5:02 AM
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas: Celtics glory is the past, but I'll be an All-Star again November 13, 2019 | 4:35 AM
MLB
Giants hire Gabe Kapler as manager to replace Bruce Bochy November 12, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Dustin Pedroia
No, there is no way out of Dustin Pedroia’s contract November 12, 2019 | 11:40 PM
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 12: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts to a mistake by his team in the first half of the 67-64 loss to the Evansville Aces at Rupp Arena on November 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
College Sports
Walter McCarty's Evansville stuns No. 1 Kentucky November 12, 2019 | 11:22 PM
In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick smiles on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday November 12, 2019 | 10:46 PM
Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle celebrates after his third period goal.
Bruins
Bruins blow 4-0 lead, fall to Panthers in shootout 5-4 November 12, 2019 | 10:28 PM
An Astros mound meeting during Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Red Sox.
MLB
MLB checking into report Astros stole signs, broke rules in 2017 November 12, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels discussed the team's offense ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels discussed N'Keal Harry and the Patriots' offense. November 12, 2019 | 7:26 PM
Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo discussed the player's use of social media today compared to what it was like when he was on the team.
Patriots
Jerod Mayo discussed the Patriots' use of social media November 12, 2019 | 6:28 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy reacted to comments made by sports broadcaster and former Bruins coach Don Cherry.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy reacts to Don Cherry's controversial comments November 12, 2019 | 5:12 PM
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Patriots
Bill Belichick provided some perspective on losing Super Bowl LII November 12, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady had a harsh view of the Patriots' 8-1 start to the season November 12, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon works out with the NFL football team in Renton, Wash., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP)
Patriots
What Josh Gordon had to say about joining the Seahawks November 12, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Boston, MA 11-11-19: The Mavericks Tim Hardaway, Jr. (right) can only watch as the Celtics Jaylen Brown slams home two late fourth quarter points to give Boston a 113-102 lead. The Boston Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden.(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
9 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Mavericks November 12, 2019 | 6:57 AM
Chad Finn
Dear Chaim Bloom: Keep Mookie, and work your magic on the pitching staff November 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Seahawks knock 49ers from unbeaten ranks with 27-24 OT win November 12, 2019 | 3:42 AM
NBA
Steph Curry hopes to return from broken hand 'in early spring' November 12, 2019 | 12:02 AM
Kemba Walker reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the second half.
Celtics
Kemba Walker gets hot late, scores 29 as Celtics beat Mavs 116-106 November 11, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Washington Wizards guard, Isaiah Thomas expressed his sentiments towards his former team, the Boston Celtics, in an profile written by Bleacher Report. Thomas had a brief stint with Denver Nuggets, in which he was honored during a video tribute on March 18, 2019 against his former team.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas said he's ready to prove himself this season and has no hard feelings toward the Celtics. November 11, 2019 | 9:07 PM
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia leans on the dugout rail during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Red Sox
Red Sox say Dustin Pedroia intends to resume playing November 11, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Celtics
Celtics say Gordon Hayward out six weeks after hand surgery November 11, 2019 | 8:05 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2005, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers listens to a reporter's question after working out in Allen Park, Mich. Former Michigan State University star and Lions' Rogers has died. A woman who identified herself as Cathy Rogers, his mother, confirmed the death Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in a phone call from The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
NFL
Charles Rogers, former Detroit Lions receiver, Is dead at 38 November 11, 2019 | 7:44 PM
Newly hired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talks on a phone after a press conference held in the State Street Pavillion Club at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
What Chaim Bloom is saying ahead of MLB's GM Meetings November 11, 2019 | 7:08 PM
Celtics president Danny Ainge speaks with the media.
Celtics
Danny Ainge is aware of the Celtics' unique number problem November 11, 2019 | 4:46 PM
As the Celtics' season is underway, former Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell revealed how he's witnessed the team building chemistry off the court.
Celtics
Cedric Maxwell revealed how the Celtics are building team chemistry off the court November 11, 2019 | 4:43 PM
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward to undergo surgery for fractured left hand November 11, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Bruins
Don Cherry fired by Sportsnet following xenophobic comments November 11, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Melanie Coleman.
Melanie Coleman
Connecticut college gymnast dies following practice accident November 11, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Bruins
Torey Krug will miss Tuesday's Bruins game with an injury November 11, 2019 | 2:31 PM