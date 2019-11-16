Colin Kaepernick determined to showcase skills in strange tryout

Bill Belichick doesn't care about public perception, only wins.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick smiles on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University, in Cambridge. Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday in a private workout arranged by the league to be held in Atlanta.
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick smiles on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University, in Cambridge. Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday in a private workout arranged by the league to be held in Atlanta. –Steven Senne/AP File Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ROB MAADDI
AP,
8:30 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Colin Kaepernick has to audition for a job in a workout strangely organized by the NFL while other quarterbacks with lesser talent were given opportunities over the past three years.

Of course, the reason Kaepernick hasn’t played in a game since New Year’s Day 2017 goes beyond football.

Kaepernick has been exiled since becoming a free agent months after he began kneeling during the national anthem before games in 2016 to protest social and racial injustice. He drew strong criticism from President Donald Trump and many others for his peaceful demonstration, and eventually sued the league for colluding to keep him out.

Advertisement

The NFL in February settled the collusion grievance Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid had filed. Reid now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, plenty of mediocre quarterbacks have earned paychecks in the league during Kaepernick’s absence.

Luke Falk started two games this season for the New York Jets and then got cut. Devlin Hodges started a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brandon Allen is currently starting for the Denver Broncos.

Taylor Heinicke, Nathan Peterman, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson, Derek Anderson, Jeff Driskel and C.J. Beathard combined for 19 starts last season, winning two.

Beathard, Tom Savage, Bryce Petty, T.J. Yates and Kevin Hogan combined for 19 starts in 2017, also winning just two.

At his best, Kaepernick was a Pro Bowl-caliber player who led the San Francisco 49ers to consecutive NFC championship games in 2012-2013. He was 4-2 in the playoffs and came within 5 yards — and possibly a missed passed interference penalty — of winning a Super Bowl.

At his worst, he was benched for Blaine Gabbert after eight starts in 2015, but he needed surgeries on his right thumb, left shoulder and left knee after that season.

Kaepernick threw 16 TD passes and only four interceptions and ran for 468 yards in his last season for a 2-14 team that lacked talent around him.

Advertisement

“He’s been out of the game a little bit, but when he was doing well and playing he definitely was a weapon,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said this week.

Many have expressed skepticism about the league’s out-of-the-blue, take-it-or-leave-it tryout offer. The NFL gave Kaepernick a 2-hour deadline to accept the offer on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the bizarre arrangement. The league denied Kaepernick’s request to hold the workout on a different day that would give general managers and head coaches a chance to be present.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick is in Atlanta, anyway. He’s determined to showcase his skills in front of anyone willing to watch.

Buy Tickets

Perhaps the league thought Kaepernick wouldn’t show up because of the stumbling blocks and the appearance that this is merely a public relations stunt. Those close to Kaepernick believe it’s a “farce” and a “charade,” but he’s going along with it because it’s the best chance he has to get in front of league personnel. Kaepernick has been diligently preparing to play, working out with trainers early in the morning five days a week.

Some have speculated that Jay-Z helped orchestrate this tryout. But Kaepernick’s camp believes those reports are not accurate. If they are, it looks worse for Jay-Z.

Even those who have criticized Kaepernick in the past or been at odds with him over other issues agree the league has handled this event poorly.

“I really hope it’s a serious shot for him to get back in the league, as I think he deserves to be in the league, and for the last three years has unjustly not had a job,” Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “But based on all the things that have led us to this point, it leaves me a little skeptical of the motivations behind it. But I think like anybody, we’re just kind of all waiting to see.”

Advertisement

The NFL said Thursday representatives from at least 11 teams have committed to attend the workout and more are expected. The league also plans to send video of the workout and interview to all 32 of its teams, including head coaches and general managers.

The teams that have RSVP’d so far are: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday he expects the team to send a scout.

If the tryout is legitimate, here are 10 teams that could sign him:

PATRIOTS: Bill Belichick doesn’t care about public perception, only wins. Tom Brady is 42 and doesn’t have a contract for 2020 and rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham is the backup. The only obstacle is Trump’s relationship with owner Robert Kraft.

PANTHERS: They signed Reid, Kaepernick’s close friend. Kyle Allen has played well in Cam Newton’s absence but adding Kaepernick could have more upside.

BEARS: Mitchell Trubisky has regressed a year after the Bears went 12-4. Nagy could take Kaepernick to another level the way his coaching mentor, Andy Reid, did with Michael Vick in 2010 in Philadelphia.

SAINTS: Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater will be free agents after the season. Coach Sean Payton likes using Taysom Hill in a variety of ways. He could get innovative with Kaepernick.

RAVENS: Before Lamar Jackson was doing his thing in Baltimore, Kaepernick did it first. The Ravens considered signing Kaepernick in the summer of 2017 to back up Joe Flacco. Owner Steve Bisciotti said he consulted with fans and the team ultimately passed.

SEAHAWKS: They were the only team to bring Kaepernick in for a visit a couple of years ago, but coach Pete Carroll said he should be a starter in the league and that he only wanted a backup for Russell Wilson. Geno Smith currently has that job. Kaepernick is an upgrade.

BRONCOS: John Elway was interested in Kaepernick after Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season but couldn’t agree to a trade with the 49ers to get him. The Broncos have used six different starting quarterbacks in the past three-plus seasons. They signed Flacco and drafted Drew Lock in the second round this year. Both players are injured.

RAIDERS: They’ve never shied away from polarizing players.

BENGALS: Oddsmakers give Cincinnati the best chance. The winless Bengals benched Andy Dalton and turned the team over to rookie Ryan Finley last week.

STEELERS: They didn’t reach out to Kaepernick after injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph, but things could change after Rudolph tossed four picks Thursday night.

TOPICS: NFL Football Patriots
Skating in his 700th NHL game, Brad Marchand of the Bruins scores the game-winning goal at 5:08 of the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs November 16, 2019 | 7:32 AM
Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 24 points in Friday's win over the Warriors.
Celtics
NBA-best Celtics hold off Warriors late to win 10th straight November 16, 2019 | 2:05 AM
Brad Marchand (63) celebrates after a goal in the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Bruins
Brad Marchand scores twice in 3rd period, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-2 November 15, 2019 | 10:24 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell arrives at a news conference.
NFL
Why Roger Goodell and Jay-Z want Colin Kaepernick to get a shot November 15, 2019 | 10:02 PM
Tacko Fall towers over Fort Wayne’s Travin Thibodeaux, who makes alternative plans to pass with no daylight to shoot.
Tacko in Maine
Tacko Fall draws a crowd in Red Claws home opener November 15, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Kemba Walker has led the Celtics to an 9-1 record so far in the 2019 season.
Celtics
Celtics' TV ratings are up to start the season November 15, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Celtics
Carsen Edwards, Marcus Smart lead the effort to lift a boy's spirits November 15, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Patriots
From offensive line to ‘The Office’: Patriots’ Ted Karras takes to the stage November 15, 2019 | 6:44 PM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell accepts his Basketball Hall of Fame ring November 15, 2019 | 6:14 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up court during a 120-94 Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on November 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Retirement
LeBron James on his and Tom Brady's retirement November 15, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Kyle Van Noy walks off the field as the Eagles celebrate a touchdown during Super Bowl LII.
CHAD FINN I THE UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
To beat the Patriots, the Eagles need to be spectacular. Don’t expect another Super Bowl LII November 15, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Former Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington reportedly has a new home in Pittsburgh.
MLB
Pirates reportedly hire Ben Cherington to be general manager November 15, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Tacko Fall is the tallest player on the Celtics.
7-footer
'NBA 2K20' tweeted out Tacko Fall's height. He say's he's taller. November 15, 2019 | 4:03 PM
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
NFL
How NFL players and pundits reacted to the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph incident November 15, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards small forward Trevor Ariza (1) and Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Celtics
'He's a true legend, a true pro': Bradley Beal on playing with Paul Pierce November 15, 2019 | 2:50 PM
High Schools
Medford forced to forfeit boys’ soccer playoff game, but officials may pursue legal action November 15, 2019 | 12:20 PM
NFL
Myles Garrett suspended for rest of season, at minimum, for role in Steelers-Browns brawl November 15, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Tacko Fall is the tallest player on the Celtics.
Celtics
You can watch all the Maine Red Claws’ home games on TV this season November 15, 2019 | 11:44 AM
Foxborough, MA - 9-8-2019 - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured as he heads off the field follwoing New England's 33-3 victory. The New England Patriots hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a regular season NFL Sunday Night football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady discusses Colin Kaepernick, and the possibility of playing until he's 47 November 15, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
James Holzhauer made a Super Bowl LI joke about Jeopardy's 'Tournament of Champions' November 15, 2019 | 10:29 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures before the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
patriots-eagles
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Eagles game November 15, 2019 | 8:43 AM
NFL
What's next for Myles Garrett after outburst in Browns-Steelers? November 15, 2019 | 3:36 AM
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
NFL
'It's ugly': Myles Garrett strikes Mason Rudolph's head with a helmet in brawl November 15, 2019 | 1:30 AM
Carmelo Anthony Houston NBA
NBA
Carmelo Anthony to return to NBA with Blazers November 15, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts finishes fifth in AL MVP voting November 14, 2019 | 9:17 PM
MLB
Angels’ Mike Trout overcomes injury, tragedy to win 3rd AL MVP November 14, 2019 | 9:13 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery in the first half of an Oct. 27 game against the Bills.
Patriots
Eagles might be without Alshon Jeffery vs. Patriots November 14, 2019 | 7:49 PM
FANTASY FOOTBALL
6 options to consider for fantasy football in Week 11 November 14, 2019 | 7:00 PM
N'Keal Harry
'I’m just getting better every day with them and looking for my role' November 14, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Former Bruins head coach Don Cherry(left) and Bruins great Bobby Orr share a laugh in a suite before the Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden.
Don Cherry
Bobby Orr defended Don Cherry November 14, 2019 | 6:12 PM