Here’s a look at the NFL playoff picture

Bill Belichick's Patriots lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Bill Belichick's Patriots lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday. –David J. Phillip/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Matt Bonesteel
The Washington Post,
4:38 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

There are seven NFL teams with at least nine wins after Week 13, the most at this point in the season since 2011, so a number of teams can clinch playoff berths with wins in Week 14.

Here’s how the postseason scenarios are shaping up. Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. Ravens (10-2, own tiebreaker over Patriots because of head-to-head win on Nov. 3)

2. Patriots (10-2)

3. Texans (8-4, own tiebreaker over Chiefs because of head-to-head win on Oct. 13)

4. Chiefs (8-4)

5. Bills (9-3)

6. Steelers (7-5, own tiebreaker over Titans because of better conference record)

AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Ravens (10-2): Baltimore will clinch the AFC North with a win combined with a Steelers loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Steelers loss. The Ravens will clinch a playoff berth with a win (there are a number of other scenarios involving ties, as well).

Advertisement

Patriots (10-2): New England will clinch a playoff berth with a win (there are a number of other scenarios involving ties, as well).

Chiefs (8-4): Kansas City will clinch the AFC West with a win combined with a Raiders loss.

Bills (9-3): Buffalo will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Texans loss, Raiders loss/tie and Colts loss/tie.

AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Broncos (4-8): Denver will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie, or a loss combined with a Titans win/tie.

Chargers (4-8): Los Angeles will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Steelers win.

Jaguars (4-8): Jacksonville will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Titans win.

Jets (4-8): New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a Titans win combined with a Steelers win.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Bengals, Dolphins.

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

x-1. Saints (10-2, own tiebreaker over Seahawks because of head-to-head win on Sept. 22)

2. Seahawks (10-2, own tiebreaker over 49ers because of head-to-head win on Nov. 11)

3. Packers (9-3)

4. Cowboys (6-6)

5. 49ers (10-2)

6. Vikings (8-4)

x: clinched division

NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Seahawks (10-2): Seattle will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie.

Advertisement

49ers (10-2): San Francisco will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Rams loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Rams loss.

NFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Panthers (5-7): Carolina will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Vikings tie, or a Vikings win.

Buccaneers (5-7): Tampa Bay will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Bears win, or a loss/tie combined with a Vikings tie, or a Vikings win.

Redskins (3-9): Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with an Eagles win, or a tie combined with a Cowboys tie, or a Cowboys win, or an Eagles win combined with a Cowboys tie.

Advertisement

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Cardinals, Giants, Lions, Falcons.

TOPICS: NFL Patriots
Patriots
Patriots’ offense has struggled, but is Tom Brady responsible? Let’s look at the Next-Gen stats December 3, 2019 | 10:35 PM
David Krejci, second from left, celebrates his 200th career goal with teammates during the third period.
Bruins
Coyle, Krejci score for Bruins in 2-0 win over Hurricanes December 3, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston.
Red Sox Hall of the Fame
Five will be inducted in the Red Sox Hall of Fame. December 3, 2019 | 8:09 PM
Former Celtics great Kevin Garnett commented on former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving's decision to leave Boston and play for the Nets.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett was not suprised Kyrie Irving left Boston December 3, 2019 | 5:59 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
Tom Brady quoted former president Richard Nixon on Instagram December 3, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
chad finn
Checking in on the Celtics’ rookie class (yes, that includes Tacko Fall) December 3, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about his animated sideline speech the loss to the Texans December 3, 2019 | 10:27 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
The Patriots continue to draw huge television ratings December 3, 2019 | 8:02 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
commentary
It's time, once again, to erroneously bury the Patriots December 3, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Celtics guard Romeo Langford plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
chad finn > sports q
Sports Q: Which Celtics rookie will have the best career? December 3, 2019 | 6:56 AM
NFL
Seahawks take over 1st place in NFC West, beat Vikings 37-30 December 3, 2019 | 6:27 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
Red Sox
Red Sox tender offer to Jackie Bradley Jr. for 2020 December 2, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) is helped up by offensive lineman Joe Thuney (right) after one of the many times he was knocked to the ground by the Texans defense in the game. The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots have much to clean up with Chiefs up next December 2, 2019 | 8:31 PM
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy with any phases of Sunday’s game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick after loss to Texans: We have to be better December 2, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Patriots
Patriots release kicker Kai Forbath December 2, 2019 | 6:35 PM
Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan had harsh criticism about the New England Patriots on ESPN.
Patriots' struggles
Rex Ryan said this is the 'worst' Patriots team he has ever seen December 2, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Foxborough-10/25/19- Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a partner in Abacus Health Products announced the company's partnership with Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and the Kraft Group at a press conference at Gillette Stadium. He points to a reporter as he makes his pitch. It is the first CBD partnership for the organization. Abacus CEO Perry Antelman also was present at the announcement. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski will not return for Patriots’ playoff run December 2, 2019 | 6:06 PM
Boston College running back Andre Williams in 2013.
College Sports
Former Boston College football players shared stories critical of Steve Addazio December 2, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Argentinian Barcelona player Lionel Messi poses with United States forward Megan Rapinoe after they received the Best FIFA Men's, Women's player award during the Best FIFA soccer awards ceremony, in Milan's La Scala theater, northern Italy, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Soccer
Lionel Messi, US captain Megan Rapinoe win Ballon d’Or awards December 2, 2019 | 5:03 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox to tender a contract to Jackie Bradley Jr. December 2, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Boston MA 7/28/19 Boston Red Sox Sandy Leon throws out New York Yankees Aaron Judge dribble down the third baseline during first inning action at Fenway Park. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Sandy Leon to Indians for minor league pitcher December 2, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, falls forward as New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead runs with the ball behind blocking from center Ted Karras (75) during the first half.
Patriots
Here's the latest injury report on Patriots center Ted Karras December 2, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on wide receiver criticism, the playoff picture, and 'realistic expectations' for the Patriots December 2, 2019 | 10:44 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
What Deshaun Watson had to say after beating Tom Brady, Patriots December 2, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
NHL’s load management has top goalies like Tuukka Rask playing less December 2, 2019 | 2:12 AM
A handful of Bruins and Canadiens players scuffle at center ice during the second period of Sunday's contest.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Canadiens December 2, 2019 | 1:58 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media following their loss to the Houston Texans.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady on the Patriots' 28-22 loss to the Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:45 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media.
Bill Belichick
Here's what Bill Belichick said after the Patriots struggled against the Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:40 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kneels after a play during the second half Sunday.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' uninspiring performance against the Houston Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:16 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the second half Sunday.
Patriots
28 thoughts on the Patriots' puzzling loss to the Houston Texans December 2, 2019 | 12:37 AM