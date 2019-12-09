Adam Vinatieri is reportedly done for the season

Could this be it for the former New England Patriot?

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) watches after his field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri watches after his field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Tennessee Titans. –(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By
12:13 PM

Former New England Patriot and current Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is reportedly done for the season. 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the kicker will be having surgery on his knee, and will subsequently be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

The 46-year-old Vinatieri was struggling this season, converting just 68 percent of his field goal attempts and 79 percent of his extra points, both the worst marks in his 24-year career. 

Despite recent struggles, Vinatieri’s career has been one for the history books. Over his 24-year career Vinatieri has made the most field goals and the second-most extra points in NFL history, making him the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 total points scored. Vinatieri has also won four Super Bowls, three with the Patriots and one with the Colts, and has been named All-Pro three times. 

To replace Vinatieri, the Colts claimed former 49ers kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers last week. In his first game for the Colts, McLaughlin made two of three field goals and all three of his extra points. 

Next week, the Colts will head to New Orleans to face off against the Saints in a Monday Night Football showdown.

