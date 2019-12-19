Texans coach Bill O’Brien welcomes another Ice Bucket Challenge in memory of Pete Frates

Texans coach Bill O’Brien, who attended the same high school — St. Johns Prep — as Pete Frates, is one of several people trying to restart the Ice Bucket Challenge in Frates’s memory.

In a video posted to the Texans’ Twitter feed on Thursday, O’Brien detailed the reason he was undertaking the challenge for a second time.

“I’m here to honor the memory of Peter Frates, and to also implore everybody to help and do whatever they can in research and development and whatever it takes to get rid of ALS,’’ O’Brien said in saluting Frates, who passed away earlier this month.

O’Brien said he was challenged by the high school team at his alma mater.