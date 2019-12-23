Chiefs remain a game behind Patriots with 26-3 win over Bears

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City still have a shot at the No. 2 seed.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a 12-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP
1:33 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes kept the Kansas City Chiefs in the running for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

It was a satisfying performance in a couple different ways.

Mahomes outplayed Mitchell Trubisky, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another score, and the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 26-3 Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Kansas City (11-4) remained a game behind New England for the AFC’s second seed. The Patriots clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East championship by beating Buffalo on Saturday. The Chiefs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England thanks to a victory two weeks ago that helped secure their fourth AFC West title in a row.

Advertisement

Mahomes’ big game in his first appearance at Soldier Field is just another blow for Chicago in a rough season that began with Super Bowl hopes. The Bears passed on Mahomes when they traded up a spot to grab Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. Mahomes went to Kansas City at No. 10 and won the MVP award last season.

Trubisky has not performed the way the Bears envisioned. And with their playoff hopes already dashed coming off an NFC North championship, they got outclassed by Kansas City.

“You know that there’s a process to it and not everyone can be picked first,” Mahomes said. “And I ended up in a great situation in Kansas City, a situation where I wanted to be at, an organization that’s kind of taken me and made me the best player that I could be at this time. So I’m just excited that I’m here now and I was able to go out there and find a way to win the football game.”

Mahomes, playing his 30th game, became the fastest player to reach the 9,000-yard passing mark. He was 23 of 33 for 251 yards, giving him 9,238 in three seasons. Hall of Famer Kurt Warner did it in 32 games.

Advertisement

Mahomes also has 75 touchdown passes, making him the fastest player to hit that mark.

“I think it was a good solid performance,” coach Andy Reid said. “He had some unbelievable throws in the mix there. Not a lot of guys can do. He showed part of that game. He showed his toughness part when (Khalil Mack) is bearing down on you.”

Travis Kelce, already the first tight end with four straight 1,000-yard seasons, became the first to reach 1,200 yards in back-to-back years. He caught eight passes for 74 yards, giving him 1,205 this year. That included a 6-yard touchdown near the end of the first half.

Harrison Butker kicked a career-best 56-yard field goal that was the fourth-longest in franchise history. He also hit both the left and right uprights on a missed extra point.

And Reid beat protege Matt Nagy in his first meeting with his longtime former assistant.

The Bears (7-8) dropped their second straight after winning four of five.

Trubisky completed 18 of 34 passes for 157 yards. Mack had a sack, and fans let the Bears have it before heading toward the exits in the closing minutes.

“I think it just comes to down all of us with the details and just understanding that on each and every play, we all need to be extremely detailed,” Nagy said. “We all need to understand where we’re at and how important it is.”

DOMINATING EARLY

The Chiefs have outscored Denver and Chicago a combined 49-6 the past two weeks. And they took control early in this one.

Advertisement

Kansas City led 17-0 at halftime after scoring on all three possessions and racking up more than twice as many yards as the Bears (203-93).

Mahomes rolled to his left and went 12 yards untouched to the end zone, capping a 15-play drive that ate up 7 minutes, 58 seconds.

Butker nailed a 56-yard field goal early in the second quarter. And Mahomes hit Kelce for the TD in the closing minute of the half, after Chicago’s Kevin Pierre-Louis got flagged for running into punter Dustin Colquitt.

The Bears drove to the 4 in the third, but Trubisky’s fourth-down pass to Allen Robinson in the left side of the end zone got broken up by Charvarius Ward. Chicago finally scored when Eddy Piñeiro kicked a 46-yard field goal as the quarter ended.

Mahomes answered with a 14-yard touchdown to Damien Williams on the opening drive of the fourth to make it 23-3. Butker then missed the extra point when the ball somehow ricocheted off the left and right uprights.

INJURIES

Chiefs: Reid said RB Spencer Ware and CB Bashaud Breeland tweaked shoulders.

Bears: NT Eddie Goldman (concussion) exited in the first half. … RG Rashaad Coward suffered a knee injury in the first half.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Host Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 29.

Bears: Visit Minnesota on Dec. 29.

TOPICS: NFL NFL Playoffs
Nicole Yang
For Patriots rookies, loneliness is part of the game December 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price watches the game from the steps.
Red Sox
Red Sox and Blue Jays exploring a trade for David Price December 22, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Jayson Tatum reacts after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half Sunday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum pours in career-high 39 points as Celtics pull away from Hornets December 22, 2019 | 8:34 PM
Isaiah Thomas talks with fans in the stands.
NBA
Isaiah Thomas suspended, 2 Sixers fans banned December 22, 2019 | 7:43 PM
Tommy Amaker led Harvard to a win over Howard on Sunday.
College Sports
Harvard beats Howard, 60-55, in men's basketball December 22, 2019 | 5:10 PM
NFL
Ravens win 11th straight, clinch top seed in AFC playoffs December 22, 2019 | 4:50 PM
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas pushes past Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan.
NFL
Saints' Michael Thomas sets single-season record for most receptions December 22, 2019 | 4:45 PM
NFL
Le'Veon Bell, Jets damage Steelers' playoff hopes with 16-10 victory December 22, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Patriots
By the numbers: Putting the Patriots' 11th straight AFC East title into perspective December 22, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Patriots
Just when the Patriots’ problems seemed to be irreparable, they solved them in remarkable fashion December 22, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ 2020 opponents December 22, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara to undergo surgery December 22, 2019 | 1:56 PM
In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) late in the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Year in Review
Some of 2019's most memorable games decided by blown calls December 22, 2019 | 10:04 AM
The Bruins dropped to 1-4-4 in their last nine games following their 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins' overtime woes continue in 4-3 loss to Predators December 22, 2019 | 8:19 AM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
NFL
49ers eliminate Rams from playoff contention with 34-31 win December 22, 2019 | 2:10 AM
Washington Wizards' Isaiah Thomas talks with fas in the stands during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas ejected after confrontation with fan in Wizards' loss to 76ers December 22, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Bruins
Bruins lose in OT, their 8th loss in 9 games December 21, 2019 | 11:18 PM
[Expletive]
After a full day of work, Elandon Roberts gives NSFW description of his role December 21, 2019 | 11:15 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
What really happened with Julian Edelman's head injury? December 21, 2019 | 10:45 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 07: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the third period of the game against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on December 07, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Avalanche defeat the Bruins 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
David Pastrnak voted one of NHL's four All-Star captains December 21, 2019 | 10:36 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media with stuffed toy elves on the podium in front of him following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lawrence Guy left Bill Belichick a postgame surprise on the podium December 21, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after Rex Burkhead #34 scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17.
Patriots
Tom Brady said he suffered a 'new' elbow injury Saturday December 21, 2019 | 10:20 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the ball against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Josh Allen had to say after falling short against the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots clinched the AFC East December 21, 2019 | 9:04 PM
Patriots 24, Bills 17
Chad Finn: 24 thoughts on a total team effort by the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 9:03 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, celebrates after defensive back J.C. Jackson, far right, knocked down a pass in the end zone intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' division-clinching win over Buffalo December 21, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots
With 24-17 victory over Bills, Patriots clinch 11th straight AFC East crown December 21, 2019 | 8:02 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman evaluated for head injury, returns to Patriots-Bills December 21, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game.
Patriots
Patriots players have noticed improvements from Jarrett Stidham in practice December 21, 2019 | 6:03 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, left, runs with the ball as quarterback Tom Brady, right, runs ahead to block in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lead blocker Tom Brady helped keep a Patriots run play alive December 21, 2019 | 5:56 PM