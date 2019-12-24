Here’s a look at the NFL playoff picture heading into the final week of the regular season

The NFL’s first slate of Saturday games this season saw the Patriots clinch the AFC East, the Texans clinch the AFC South – and the Rams get eliminated from playoff contention.

On Sunday, it was the Browns’ turn to fall by the postseason wayside as their disappointing season continued with a home loss to the Ravens. Very much on the other side of things was Baltimore, which used its win in Cleveland to lock up a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

– – –

AFC

1. z-Ravens (13-2)

2. y-Patriots (12-3)

3. y-Chiefs (11-4)

4. y-Texans (10-5)

5. x-Bills (10-5)

6. Titans (8-7, own tiebreaker over Steelers on strength of victory.)

x: Clinched playoff berth; y: clinched division; z: clinched home-field advantage.

– – –

NFC

1. x-49ers (12-3, own tiebreaker over Saints because of head-to-head win Dec. 8)

2. y-Saints (12-3)

3. y-Packers (12-3)

4. Eagles (8-7)

5. x-Seahawks (11-4)

6. x-Vikings (10-5)

x: Clinched playoff berth; y: clinched division.

– – –

Which other teams are still alive?

In the AFC, the Steelers and Raiders are still alive for playoff berths.

Steelers (8-7): The Titans and Steelers both lost this week, but Tennessee edged ahead in the playoff race and controls its own destiny, by virtue of holding a tiebreaker on strength of victory.

Raiders (7-8): Oakland stayed alive with a win over the Chargers. The Raiders can make the playoffs if they beat the Denver Broncos on the road, the Texans beat the Titans, the Ravens beat the Steelers, and the Colts beat the Jaguars.

In the NFC, the Cowboys are still alive.

Cowboys (7-8): Dallas needs a Philadelphia loss next week, coupled with a win of its own, to make the playoffs by winning the NFC East.

– – –

Who has a first-round bye?

Ravens (13-2): Baltimore clinched a first-round bye with a win against the Browns. The Ravens also clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

– – –

Which teams are out?

In the AFC, the Bengals, Broncos, Browns, Chargers, Colts, Dolphins, Jaguars and Jets cannot make the playoffs.

In the NFC, the Bears, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Falcons, Giants, Lions, Panthers, Rams and Redskins cannot make the playoffs.