Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

A police spokesman said in a news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
January 22, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home, authorities said.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Advertisement

Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Holt, and it wasn’t clear if Brown had a lawyer.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

TOPICS: NFL Football Crime Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
NFL
Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls January 22, 2020 | 7:50 PM
Luis Tiant in 1974.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is the best former Red Sox player not in the Hall of Fame? January 22, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Patriots
Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams reportedly arrested for drug possession January 22, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Derek Jeter
Chad Finn: It’s no crime that Derek Jeter wasn’t a unanimous Hall of Fame choice January 22, 2020 | 5:08 PM
FILE - This is a 2019 photo showing Luis Rojas of the New York Mets baseball team. The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s new manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Rojas would replace Carlos Beltrán, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
MLB
Mets tab Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager January 22, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Rob Manfred spoke about
MLB
Rob Manfred isn't inclined to strip World Series championships from Astros, Red Sox January 22, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Delonte West (13) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Dan Gadzuric (50), of the Netherlands, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, April 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Library Tag 05222007
Delonte West
Delonte West video elicits support for former NBA player January 22, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Oddsmakers are predicting Tom Brady to be back with the Patriots in 2020.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady tracker: The latest news on the Patriots quarterback January 22, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Red Sox
Why MLB players aren’t being punished in the Astros, Red Sox sign-stealing investigation January 22, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Bruins
Bruins assign three to Providence as they begin nine-day break January 22, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Roxbury-native Shy Odom was spectacular at the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College.
Hoophall Classic
Shy Odom's journey from Roxbury to prep powerhouse Sierra Canyon January 22, 2020 | 12:18 PM
Curt Schilling leaves the mound during Game 2 of the 2007 World Series.
Red Sox
Curt Schilling on what he's 'not happy about' with the Hall of Fame voting process January 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Jaroslav Halak after the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Hockey
Bruins are among the NHL teams prioritizing the backup goaltender position January 22, 2020 | 8:00 AM
NBA
Magic Johnson at David Stern's memorial: 'I'm going to miss my angel' January 22, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Jaroslav Halak after the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights January 22, 2020 | 7:42 AM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wears a shirt showing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as he speaks at a news conference after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
NFL
The story behind George Kittle's shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo T-shirt January 22, 2020 | 7:31 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown involved in police investigation after incident at his Florida home January 22, 2020 | 7:23 AM
Media
Spotify is reportedly in talks to buy Bill Simmons's The Ringer. Employees have raised concerns January 21, 2020 | 11:00 PM
David Krejci scored during the third period.
Bruins
Krejci has goal, assist for Bruins in 3-2 win over Vegas January 21, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Walter McCarty coaches his Evansville team.
Walter McCarty
Evansville coach Walter McCarty fired amid misconduct allegations January 21, 2020 | 8:39 PM
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Pondering Dustin Pedroia’s Hall chances, and eight other thoughts... January 21, 2020 | 8:24 PM
In this Oct. 31, 2001, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning home run in the 10th inning as he rounds first base in Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. ()
Hall of Fame
One vote keeps Derek Jeter from unanimous Hall of Fame election; Curt Schilling falls short January 21, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Bret Bielema
Patriots continue to shuffle their coaching staff January 21, 2020 | 5:48 PM
STAY TOM
Tom Brady responds to 'STAY TOM' message etched into the ice at the Public Garden January 21, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox trade righthander Travis Lakins to Cubs January 21, 2020 | 5:01 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks at a news conference after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Are you rooting for Jimmy Garoppolo to win the Super Bowl? January 21, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Patriots
Patriots' Julian Edelman reportedly undergoes shoulder surgery January 21, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Baseball Hall of Fame
Is this the year Curt Schilling makes it to the Hall of Fame? January 21, 2020 | 1:03 PM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, center, and general manager John Lynch, right, celebrate after winning the NFC Championship.
Super Bowl LIV
What you need to know about the 2020 Super Bowl January 21, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Dustin Pedroia suffers significant setback in left knee January 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM