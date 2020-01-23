Antonio Brown turns himself in to police

Antonio Brown turned himself in to police Thursday night after they issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this week, according to TMZ.

Brown was reportedly involved in an incident earlier in the week involving the driver of a moving truck; Brown refused to pay, and allegedly threw a rock at the truck as the driver departed.

In a 911 call obtained Thursday by TMZ Sports, the driver said Brown initially refused to pay a $4,000 drop-off fee for a package (which he later paid). He also said Brown appeared intoxicated.

“The guy is high. He smoked, he threatened me,’’ the man tells Broward County Police on the call. “He’s trying to fight. He throws stones at my truck.’’

Per ESPN, Brown turned himself in at the Broward County Jail, alongside his lawyers.

A seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the Steelers, Brown was dealt to the Raiders last offseason. He was released at his own request. He had a brief stopover with the Patriots and played one game for them before New England released him in the wake of new allegations that included sexual assault.