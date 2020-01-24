NFL says the number of concussions increased slightly this season

The total number of concussions is still less than 2017.

Carson Wentz (11) suffered a concussion during the NFC Wild Card game. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
SIMMI BUTTAR,
AP
8:00 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL said on Thursday that the number of concussions players suffered increased slightly this season over 2018.

The league said there were 224 reported concussions, 10 more than in 2018. But those totals are way down from the 281 in 2017.

“We want to see head contact reduced,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer.

The total includes concussions from practices and games in both the preseason and regular season. The league said that it did 485 concussion evaluations in preseason and regular-season games this season.

The league said about one-third of concussion evaluations in the regular season “have some element of self-report.”

Advertisement

A prominent recent example was Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who reported a concussion after Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney hit him helmet-to-helmet from behind in the first quarter of a 17-9 loss in an NFC wild-card game. After that game, Sills called Wentz “heroic” for reporting his concussion.

The league also said that 99-plus percent of players were wearing “green” or best-performing helmets. Helmet safety is determined in laboratory studies. VICIS Zero1 was the top-rated helmet for three consecutive years. However VICIS, which started in 2013 and had included quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers as investors, entered into receivership last month after facing financial troubles.

The league said “lower extremity” injuries make up more than 60 percent of player injuries. The number of torn ACLs dropped by 10 to 47 from the 2018 season and was the lowest since at least 2012. And MCL tears went from 132 in 2018 to 109 this season, a 17 percent decrease.

The NFL made the announcements at its health and safety briefing.

TOPICS: NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Super Bowl
Jimmy Garoppolo says he’ll be taking Tom Brady’s mindset to prepare for the Super Bowl January 24, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox, Padres reportedly talk potential trade for Mookie Betts January 23, 2020 | 11:18 PM
NFL
Antonio Brown turns himself in to police January 23, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Celtics
Kemba Walker named All-Star starter January 23, 2020 | 10:44 PM
Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom addresses the departure of Alex Cora during a press conference at Fenway Park on January 15.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom: Red Sox won't rush to have manager by spring training January 23, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responded to the rumors surrounding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's free agency in connection to the Raiders.
Tom Brady free agency rumors
Derek Carr is tired of the Tom Brady-Raiders rumors January 23, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Foxborough, MA - 7/24/19 New England Patriots player Devin McCourty (cq) speaks at a Gillette Stadium press conference. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: Patriots
Football
'Let's all let this go': Devin McCourty wants to stop talking about Aaron Hernandez January 23, 2020 | 2:13 PM
Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady during the 2001 season.
Patriots
Drew Bledsoe admitted he thought Tom Brady was 'never going to be a starter' January 23, 2020 | 9:51 AM
epa05762175 New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (2-L) speaks with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) as New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (C), New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (2-R), and New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (R) look on during the Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 30 January 2017. The Super Bowl will be played at NRG Stadium on 05 February between the NFC Champions Atlanta Falcons and the AFC Champions New England Patriots. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
Patriots
Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty intend to play in 2020 January 23, 2020 | 9:07 AM
Tom Brady after the loss to the Titans.
Commentary
Opinion: Without the Patriots, the Super Bowl might finally be fun again January 23, 2020 | 8:14 AM
Maya Moore and the US women's basketball team celebrated after beating Turkey, 89-58, in their second game of the Olympics. The US faces the Czech Republic on Friday in its third game.
Basketball
Olympian, WNBA star Maya Moore will continue her WNBA hiatus January 23, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady during Patriots training camp in 2016.
Patriots
A tangled legacy: What the Patriots got in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade January 23, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Jae Crowder is turning in a strong season for the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
Jae Crowder on Brad Stevens, Isaiah Thomas, and his time with the Celtics January 23, 2020 | 7:01 AM
Daniel Theis rejected a shot from former Celtic Jae Crowder in the second quarter.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum injured as Celtics down Grizzlies 119-95 January 22, 2020 | 10:27 PM
Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown January 22, 2020 | 10:06 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
NFL
Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls January 22, 2020 | 7:50 PM
Luis Tiant in 1974.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is the best former Red Sox player not in the Hall of Fame? January 22, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Patriots
Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams reportedly arrested for drug possession January 22, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Derek Jeter
Chad Finn: It’s no crime that Derek Jeter wasn’t a unanimous Hall of Fame choice January 22, 2020 | 5:08 PM
FILE - This is a 2019 photo showing Luis Rojas of the New York Mets baseball team. The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s new manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Rojas would replace Carlos Beltrán, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
MLB
Mets tab Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager January 22, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Rob Manfred spoke about
MLB
Rob Manfred isn't inclined to strip World Series championships from Astros, Red Sox January 22, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Delonte West (13) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Dan Gadzuric (50), of the Netherlands, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, April 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Library Tag 05222007
Delonte West
Delonte West video elicits support for former NBA player January 22, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Oddsmakers are predicting Tom Brady to be back with the Patriots in 2020.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady tracker: The latest news on the Patriots quarterback January 22, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Red Sox
Why MLB players aren’t being punished in the Astros, Red Sox sign-stealing investigation January 22, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Bruins
Bruins assign three to Providence as they begin nine-day break January 22, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Roxbury-native Shy Odom was spectacular at the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College.
Hoophall Classic
Shy Odom's journey from Roxbury to prep powerhouse Sierra Canyon January 22, 2020 | 12:18 PM
Curt Schilling leaves the mound during Game 2 of the 2007 World Series.
Red Sox
Curt Schilling on what he's 'not happy about' with the Hall of Fame voting process January 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Jaroslav Halak after the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Hockey
Bruins are among the NHL teams prioritizing the backup goaltender position January 22, 2020 | 8:00 AM
NBA
Magic Johnson at David Stern's memorial: 'I'm going to miss my angel' January 22, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Jaroslav Halak after the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights January 22, 2020 | 7:42 AM