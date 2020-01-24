Tom Brady congratulated Eli Manning on his retirement, but not on his Super Bowls

Tom Brady wished retiring Giants quarterback Eli Manning well in his retirement, but added there was something about Manning’s career that he wishes was different.

In a Twitter post Friday, Brady referenced Manning’s two Super Bowl wins – both of which were over Brady and the Patriots. The Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII (2008) and XLVI (2012).

“Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli!” Brady wrote. “Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before retiring after the 2008 season, chimed in to agree with Brady.

You and me both brother — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 24, 2020

Manning formerly announced his retirement Friday, and responded to Brady’s tweet during his press conference.

Eli Manning: We joke around about this but it’s not real funny to him#ThankYouEli https://t.co/2e4y8x4biC — New York Giants (@Giants) January 24, 2020

Manning played in the NFL for 16 seasons and played his entire career for the Giants.