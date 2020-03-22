The Kraft Family and the Patriots thanked Tom Brady with a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times

"To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one."

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft talk before a game.
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft talk before a game. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
March 22, 2020

The Kraft Family and the Patriots took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s Tampa Bay Times to thank Tom Brady for his contributions to the franchise over the past two decades.

Read the family’s note, which ran on Page A3, below:

For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had. When you arrived as a sixth-round pick — and the best selection this franchise has ever made — no one imagined all you’d accomplish how much you’d mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family.

Your passion for the game, competitiveness, and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships, and 17 division titles. You’re now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you’ve accomplished on the field, but you’re an even better person. Thank you, Tom, for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success. There will never be another Tom Brady.

To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.

With much love and appreciation,

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots

The Kraft family also thanked Brady in New England, taking out 12 billboards throughout the area.

