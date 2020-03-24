Will the NFL season start on time?

The league is hopeful coronavirus won't disrupt its regular season, but offseason activities are at risk.

Sony Michel carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
Sony Michel carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. –Billie Weiss/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Mark Maske, The Washington Post
March 24, 2020 | 12:24 AM

NFL officials remain guardedly optimistic at this point, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, that they’ll be able to stage a complete or nearly complete 2020 regular season. But they are increasingly pessimistic about salvaging any of teams’ offseason programs for players, and wary about potential disruptions that would accompany the opening of training camps this summer.

Those views were expressed by several people familiar with the league’s planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer candid views about the NFL’s prospects to continue operating as normal during the growing outbreak.

While the spread of the virus has caused other sports leagues to postpone games or shut down indefinitely, the NFL has been relatively unaffected, including moving ahead with free agency last week. The dealmaking between teams and players proceeded mostly as normal, even with some teams’ offices closed and with front office executives, agents and players required to overcome travel restrictions that complicated the ability of players to undergo physicals.

Advertisement

League leaders can only hope that conditions improve considerably by the time the scheduled opening of the NFL’s regular season in September approaches.

“I’m optimistic we’ll be able to have a season that starts relatively on time,” a person with knowledge of the league’s inner workings said.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league continues to plan for teams’ offseason programs, training camps and the season, but will make adjustments if needed.

“Our primary concern is to protect the health of the public, players, club and league employees while continuing the essential business of preparing for another exciting season,” McCarthy said in a written statement provided to The Washington Post. “We continue to plan for offseason programs and training camps. We will be prepared to make any changes necessary if circumstances warrant as led by medical experts and public authorities.”

NFL leaders and team owners know that other pro sports leagues such as the NBA and Major League Baseball must make decisions first. That ultimately should provide clarity to the NFL about what can and can’t be done. But in the meantime, the NFL will have to make decisions about other activities.

The league has postponed teams’ offseason programs indefinitely. Those programs usually begin in April and conclude in June, including minicamps and practices known as organized team activities (or OTAs). There is strong sentiment that those programs will be canceled entirely.

Advertisement

“I would be shocked if we had any kind of offseason program at team facilities,” one owner said.

That owner said it is “too soon to tell” about the prospects for training camps and the regular season. Teams generally begin opening training camps in late July. That will be complicated this summer by medical considerations, and the league also will have to factor in competitive concerns.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” a person familiar with the NFL’s planning said. “It also becomes a competitive issue. It’s up to [the league office] to make sure it’s even competitively. . . . What happens if you get into training camp and some team has a player test positive and has to shut down?”

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton announced last week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first NFL player, coach or executive known to have tested positive. The league has been in regular contact with a variety of medical experts, and some teams have closed their offices and sent staffers home to work remotely.

The league prohibited players from traveling to visit teams, either for free agency or in preparation for next month’s NFL draft, and barred teams from traveling to visit or scout players. For free agency, teams were told that they could arrange for players to undergo physicals in their home geographic areas.

The NFL plans to look this week at the issue of how many teams have closed their facilities and how many have not, contemplating whether that is a competitive matter that should be addressed. Most teams now will begin to pivot from their primary focus being on free agency to their primary focus being on preparations for the NFL draft.

Advertisement

The draft is to take place as scheduled April 23-25, but will be a TV-only event, potentially based at the Los Angeles studios of the league-owned NFL Network. The league canceled the live event in Las Vegas associated with the draft.

The NFL also canceled the annual league meeting that had been scheduled for next week in Palm Beach, Florida. For now, the next owners’ meeting scheduled for May 18-20 in Marina del Rey, California, has been expanded to also include coaches and general managers. The league has not yet made a decision about whether to hold that meeting.

Owners had hoped to move quickly, after players narrowly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement running through the 2030 season, to negotiate new broadcasting deals with the TV networks and potential streaming partners. It’s not clear at this point whether the worldwide economic fallout of the pandemic will have a pronounced effect on the timing or substance of those negotiations.

The NFL and NFL Players Association did not delay the onset of free agency last week even though the owners’ labor committee favored such a postponement, according to a person familiar with those deliberations. Some teams also wanted that. But there was relatively little public outcry, it seemed, as quarterback Tom Brady and other players changed teams and lined up lucrative contracts. One person familiar with the league’s view said: “All things considered, I thought it went okay.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter late last week to league staffers. In it, he wrote that the “pandemic has greatly affected our communities around the world” and that the league’s priority is “protecting the health of our employees, the public and everyone associated with the NFL.” He also expressed optimism, writing: “We will get through these difficult days together and every one of you should be proud knowing that you have played an important role to help our world emerge stronger and more unified.”

TOPICS: NFL Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts with Jason McCourty #30 after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
Devin and Jason McCourty have high praise for Jarrett Stidham March 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Fans walk in the rain outside Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots push back season ticket deadline for 2020 March 23, 2020 | 11:33 PM
Fans reach out to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as he leaves the court after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in two overtimes in an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Remaining COVID-19 test results for Celtics players, staff members come back negative March 23, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Sports News
How Boston athletes are staying connected to fans March 23, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Cody Davis stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Patriots
Patriots sign special teams standout Cody Davis March 23, 2020 | 3:35 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Patriots
The Patriots are releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski March 23, 2020 | 3:32 PM
IOC president Thomas Bach.
Olympics
2020 Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, IOC member says March 23, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Collin McHugh, right, spent six seasons with the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
Red Sox righty Collin McHugh on social isolation, and what he's looking forward to at Fenway March 23, 2020 | 2:34 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Why the Patriots aren't rushing to replace Tom Brady with a proven quarterback March 23, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Brian Hoyer fires off a pass during 2018 Patriots training camp.
Brian Hoyer
What the Brian Hoyer signing means for the Patriots March 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Tom Brady's mother sent him a humorous text during ESPN's Brady marathon March 23, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady, left, greets Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Tom Brady
Zdeno Chara bid farewell to Tom Brady on Instagram March 23, 2020 | 9:45 AM
NFL
Self-isolated NFL players engage in group chats, workouts March 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen: but in 2021, not 2020 March 23, 2020 | 7:24 AM
NBA
NBA's Adam Silver is seeking answers, which are in short supply March 23, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Olympics
Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics March 22, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Brian Hoyer agreed to terms with the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots agree to terms with Brian Hoyer March 22, 2020 | 4:40 PM
The Patriots re-signed Matthew Slater.
NFL
The 5 biggest things we learned about the Patriots this week March 22, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
These former Patriots have all signed with teams coached by ex-Patriots assistants March 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Most of the media did not think Tom Brady was leaving New England.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn: Jeff Darlington had Tom Brady covered the whole way March 22, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Tom Brady has started a record 41 playoff games.
NFL
10 numbers that define the Tom Brady Era in New England March 22, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick made nine Super Bowl appearances together.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's relationship had reportedly 'run its course' March 22, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Tom Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots.
NFL
What happened when Tom Brady spoke with the Buccaneers? March 22, 2020 | 10:51 AM
College Sports
Amherst College puts men's lacrosse team on probation, fires coach March 22, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman could reunite in Tampa Bay.
NFL
Now that Tom Brady is gone, what happens to Julian Edelman? March 22, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Tampa Bay times ad
NFL
The Kraft Family and the Patriots thanked Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Times March 22, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Marcus Smart received a surprise gift for his birthday.
Celtics
Marcus Smart in CNN interview: 'I feel like I can go play a game right now' March 21, 2020 | 5:17 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Celtics
Gordon Hayward shares an update on his coronavirus testing March 21, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
NFL
How Tampa Bay Buccaneers players reacted to the Tom Brady signing March 21, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Doubts increase over whether Tokyo can safely host the summer Games.
Olympics
Olympics President: ‘Of course we are considering different scenarios’ March 21, 2020 | 11:40 AM