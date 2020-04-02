NFLPA describes change in CBA language as not ‘substantive’

"Nothing substantive, but changes were made? WOW."

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (65) looks to block Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, left, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Minneapolis. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOHN WAWROW and BARRY WILNER,
AP
April 2, 2020 | 8:35 AM

The NFL players’ union says changes made to the labor agreement players narrowly approved last month “reflects no substantive difference whatsoever,” a claim the lawyers for free-agent safety Eric Reid dispute.

The NFLPA added that Reid’s claim that the CBA isn’t valid is “completely false.”

Ben Meiselas, who represents Reid, believes the changes regarding filing for Social Security disability payments should invalidate the collective bargaining agreement set to run through 2030. And he points to the last paragraph of a memo sent to the players Wednesday that describes the alterations made as proof the CBA now in force is not the full document the players voted on.

Advertisement

“It is correct that the final version of the 456-page CBA includes an additional subparagraph with a cross-reference to a section of the Disability Plan that the parties had inadvertently omitted in an earlier version,” the NFL Players Association memo says. “The final CBA corrected the omission, as the bargaining parties were required to do based on their agreement that ‘if any typographical errors or incorrect cross-references are found in the 2020-2030 Agreement, the parties will act in good faith to correct them’ (just as the parties had similarly agreed when finalizing the 2011 CBA). … This correction did not, however, change what had been agreed to with the NFL, what information had been provided to players, or what players had voted upon.”

Meiselas vehemently disagrees, saying the change could affect thousands of former players.

“Sad NFLPA puts more work into memo deceiving players than negotiating,” he said in a text message and social media posting. “They now claim change to CBA after vote was `cross-reference … inadvertently omitted in a earlier version,’ and such a change is OK based on secret side deals and oral understandings w/ NFL. Complete trash.”

ESPN originally posted the memo on social media.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe also questioned the validity of the new CBA, tweeting: “Nothing substantive, but changes were made? WOW. Why is D. Smith still running the NFLPA?”

Advertisement

Smith is executive director of the union.

Reid has called for an investigation and a re-vote on the labor agreement, which passed by a mere 60 votes, 1,019-959 on March 15.

A letter from Meiselas and law firm partner Ray Genco to the union highlighted a difference in wording in the section about the league’s disability plan that affects hundreds, and potentially thousands, of ex-players who applied for Social Security disability insurance payments before Jan. 1, 2015. In the version the players received and approved, those offsets applied only to players who applied after Jan. 1, 2015.

But the union’s letter to its members disputes the effect of the change, and notes, “The Social Security income offset was necessary bargaining trade in order for the NFLPA to obtain other enhanced and expanded benefits.”

Meiselas told The Associated Press on Monday that the discrepancy was discovered when lawyers were “working with families of disabled players to guide them through the process.”

“We’ve been obviously critical of the CBA from the outset because it takes from disabled players. And so in advising them, we were looking at it and pointing out where they had issues and where they were going to be likely getting less money,” Meiselas said. “And then we saw it, and we go, ‘I don’t remember seeing this in Paragraph B.'”

Meiselas questioned why the language was added and why the NFL and players’ union weren’t transparent about the change.

“And so Eric’s letter demands the invalidation and an investigation and a re-vote because how do you stick in language that players didn’t know they were voting for?” Meiselas said. “It’s perplexing and concerning even if the changes were minor that there was no transparency and no explanation. But here, the changes are major and drastically and dramatically impact disability benefits to players.”

Advertisement

The union’s memo said there was transparency about the offsets and that they would affect about 400 players.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
BG Store print scan/ Globe photo Frank O'Brien 9/10/1978. Red Sox Vs Yankees Bottom of 9th inning. sox bench The Red Sox bench during a 1978 game against the Yankees (from left to right): manager Don Zimmer, Butch Hobson, Bob Bailey, trainer Charlie Moss, Al Jackson, Mike Torrez, and Dwight Evans.
Sports Q
What is your all-time favorite Boston sports team from a single season? April 2, 2020 | 7:36 AM
Olympics
Simone Biles on 2021 Olympics: 'Nothing is set in stone' April 2, 2020 | 7:32 AM
In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester.
Red Sox
PawSox ballpark construction project in Worcester is halted April 1, 2020 | 10:21 PM
AFC quarterback Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, (8) looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NFL
Antonio Brown, Lamar Jackson working out together April 1, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Chad Finn: What we miss about Opening Day at Fenway Park April 1, 2020 | 10:07 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick’s message for surviving coronavirus: ‘Let’s keep stringing good days together’ April 1, 2020 | 7:32 PM
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) heads to the practice field during NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass. With time growing short before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots suddenly have an unexpected hole in the middle of their offensive line following the weekend hospitalization of starting center David Andrews because of blood clots in his lung. Andrews, 27, was released from the hospital Monday night, Aug. 26, 2019, according to the Boston Globe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
David Andrews is 'ready to get back' to the Patriots April 1, 2020 | 7:11 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves to the crowd after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The Miami Dolphins signed seven potential starters, but none will help their chances of overtaking the New England Patriots in the AFC East as much as Tom Brady did by bolting from Boston for Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)
Patriots
The rest of the AFC East is hoping to capitalize on Tom Brady's departure April 1, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
New England Revolution
MLS cutting pay of top executives, some staff April 1, 2020 | 6:02 PM
New England Patriots backup quarterback Cody Kessler warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Patriots release quarterback Cody Kessler April 1, 2020 | 4:18 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman is hosting a free virtual workout class April 1, 2020 | 1:58 PM
BOSTON, MA - April 12, 2019: Kam Trep, of AMI Graphics works on placing banners at the finish line while preparation continues for the 123rd Boston Marathon in Boston, MA on April 12, 2019. The Boston Athletic Association on Friday announced weather-related changes to Monday’s Boston Marathon schedule to ensure the safety of participants, pushing the Wave 4 start time immediately behind Wave 3 (10:50 a.m.). Because the forecast calls for cool morning temperatures and windy and rainy conditions, the BAA eliminated the 25-minute gap between Waves 3 and 4 to reduce the amount of time runners will have to wait at the athletes’ village in Hopkinton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Marathon
The Boston Marathon is offering refunds for the first time April 1, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Jairus Hamilton helped Boston College outlast Virginia Tech.
College Sports
BC transfer Jairus Hamilton commits to Maryland April 1, 2020 | 1:08 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, left, and Kevin Durant watch the game action from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in New York. With so much uncertainty around the NBA season, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is no longer ruling Kevin Durant out for the season. Marks had repeatedly said he didn't expect Durant to play this season while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, but he acknowledged Wednesday that everything is unknown now that the season is suspended because of the new coronavirus. Even Kyrie Irving, who had shoulder surgery on March 3, might be available if play stretched into the summer. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NBA
Could Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant be healthy to play if the NBA resumes? April 1, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning pictured following a game last December in Denver.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Peyton Manning reportedly will join Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson in golf fundraiser April 1, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Tennis
Coronavirus cancels Wimbledon for the 1st time since World War II April 1, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
Patriots
A former scout shared Bill Belichick's 1991 notes on building an offense April 1, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham 'grew up tremendously' with the Patriots, says one of his first coaches April 1, 2020 | 9:42 AM
NBA
Durant, Young highlight players-only NBA 2K tourney on ESPN April 1, 2020 | 7:50 AM
NFL
How NFL teams are studying prospects with coronavirus regulations in place April 1, 2020 | 7:44 AM
Baseball
MLB extends financial support to minor leaguers through May April 1, 2020 | 7:37 AM
MLB
MLB veterans will be paid $4,775 daily during virus outset April 1, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Hockey
NHL extends self-quarantine guideline until April 15 April 1, 2020 | 7:26 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart drives against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Marcus Smart
Marcus Smart is donating his blood plasma to coronavirus research March 31, 2020 | 9:34 PM
Tom Brady after the playoff loss to the Titans.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with the Buccaneers, thanks to his new teammate March 31, 2020 | 2:41 PM
NFL
NFL owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams beginning in 2020 March 31, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Brad Marchand named the best and worst trash-talker in the NHL March 31, 2020 | 1:16 PM
College Hockey
Northeastern’s Tyler Madden signs three-year deal with the Kings March 31, 2020 | 11:39 AM
FOR USE WITH YEAREND STORIES -- Chicago Bulls' and series MVP Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls 87-86 defeat over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Salt Lake City, in this June 14, 1998 photo. The Bulls won their third straight NBA title. (AP Photo/Arlington Heights Daily Herald, Mark Welsh)
Media
ESPN moves premiere of Michael Jordan documentary ‘The Last Dance’ to mid-April March 31, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Tom Brady is set to officially become a free agent.
Tom Brady
Buccaneers insist Tom Brady has 'plenty of arm' left — and they might be right March 31, 2020 | 11:15 AM