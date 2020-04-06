Tom Brady was unanimously voted to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team

The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2010s All-Decade Team Monday.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (left) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of their NFL football game in Miami, Florida September 12, 2011. –Reuters
By
April 6, 2020 | 2:06 PM

The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2010s All-Decade Team Monday, with Tom Brady headlining the 53-man roster as one of just eight unanimous selections.

Brady, 42, was also named to the 2000s All-Decade Team, and Bill Belichick was selected as a coach on both the 2000s and 2010s teams.

Several former Patriots were named to the team: Rob Gronkowski, Stephen Gostkowski, Logan Mankins, Chandler Jones, Darrelle Revis, and Cordarrelle Patterson. Mankins is the only player of the seven who did not win a Super Bowl with New England.

Antonio Brown, who played in one game with New England in 2019, was also selected.

Check out the full roster here.

 

TOPICS: NFL Patriots

