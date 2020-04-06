Tom Brady was unanimously voted to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team
The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2010s All-Decade Team Monday, with Tom Brady headlining the 53-man roster as one of just eight unanimous selections.
Brady, 42, was also named to the 2000s All-Decade Team, and Bill Belichick was selected as a coach on both the 2000s and 2010s teams.
Several former Patriots were named to the team: Rob Gronkowski, Stephen Gostkowski, Logan Mankins, Chandler Jones, Darrelle Revis, and Cordarrelle Patterson. Mankins is the only player of the seven who did not win a Super Bowl with New England.
Antonio Brown, who played in one game with New England in 2019, was also selected.
