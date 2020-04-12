Goodell will announce this year’s NFL draft picks from his home

The work-from-home format of next week’s NFL draft will include Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell is slated to participate in the draft from his home, according to a league official. That includes making the announcements of the first-round selections April 23.

The NFL previously ordered general managers, coaches and other team staffers to work from home for the entire seven-round, three-day draft. The league’s offices in New York and teams’ facilities are closed indefinitely amid the novel-coronavirus pandemic.

The league opted to move forward with the draft as a TV-only showcase, canceling the live event in Las Vegas. ESPN and NFL Network are expected to combine on a telecast originating from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

Goodell and the NFL decided, as first reported Sunday by Peter King for NBC, to have Goodell participate from his home in New York’s Westchester County, rather than make the trip to Bristol.

The league also has announced plans to have 58 draft-eligible players participate in the broadcast from their homes. The list includes LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive top choice by the Cincinnati Bengals, and Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, who could go to the Washington Redskins with the No. 2 pick.