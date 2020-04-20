Tua Tagovailoa, once the NFL draft’s top prospect, enters as its biggest gamble

He is a potential franchise quarterback with the biggest of injury-related question marks.

Tagovailoa is a projected first-round pick in April's NFL Draft.
Tua Tagovailoa once was expected to be the ultimate prize of this draft. –Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Mark Maske,
The Washington Post
April 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM

There is plenty to ponder about this NFL draft, from the various views expressed about the league continuing to conduct its offseason business amid a global pandemic, to the practical challenges of getting the decision-makers of all 32 teams connected via phones and video screens while they adhere to work-from-home guidelines.

But when it comes to football story lines, there is one issue that will tower above all others when the draft begins to unfold Thursday night as a remotely conducted, TV-only event: What will happen with Tua Tagovailoa?

The quarterback from Alabama once was expected to be the ultimate prize of this draft. But that was before Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury that cut short his final collegiate season and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ascended to being the Heisman Trophy winner and all but ensuring that he will be the top overall selection Thursday by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Related Links

Advertisement

That leaves the Miami Dolphins, who have the No. 5 pick, the Los Angeles Chargers, with the sixth choice, and other quarterback-needy NFL teams to wonder about Tagovailoa. He is a potential franchise quarterback with the biggest of injury-related question marks. He and his representatives maintain that all has gone well in his recovery and his surgically repaired hip will be fine for the upcoming NFL season. But with the coronavirus-related restrictions placed on teams during the lead-up to this draft, teams have been unable to have their own medical staffs examine Tagovailoa.

“It is difficult,” said Bill Polian, the Hall of Fame former general manager of the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. “He is a magnificent talent. So automatically, at that position, he’s a person you covet. Under normal circumstances, you would move heaven and earth to try to get him. So you’re going to do everything you can to get as much information as you can.”

Polian said he’s certain that any teams interested in Tagovailoa have spoken to the medical staff at Alabama and reviewed all the MRIs available from Tagovailoa’s college days and recent recovery. Even so, those teams have not been able to have their own doctors draw their own conclusions based on firsthand medical evaluations.

Advertisement

“To use their (team doctors’) parlance, they’re going to say, ‘It’s difficult to be definitive without having our hands on him,’ ” Polian said by phone late last week. “So I’d talk to the owner. You just say, ‘It’s a gamble.’ You can’t phrase it any other way: ‘We don’t have definitive proof on our own. And looking at the injuries (in college), we can’t guarantee he’ll have a long career.’ ”

Tagovailoa also suffered ankle and finger injuries at Alabama. Former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said during a recent episode of his podcast, “The GM Shuffle,” that he was aware of at least one team that has failed Tagovailoa on its physical.

“That’s got to get around that at least one team failed the physical on Tua,” Lombardi said on the podcast. “Others have to be concerned now as well. … It’s not just his hip. … I mean, he’s brittle. You can’t deny it. … Look, I’m not disputing the evaluation. I’m saying that they flunked him on not just the hip (but) on the multitude of injuries. Like, the risk far outweighs the reward.”

Tagovailoa underwent a medical recheck April 2 in Nashville, where he did his pre-draft training under the supervision of former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, and the results were positive, his representatives told media outlets. The recheck reportedly was performed by a team physician for the Tennessee Titans. A week later, Tagovailoa moved around and made throws during a makeshift pro day, video of which was sent to NFL teams.

Advertisement

“The rehab process has been a grind,” Tagovailoa said at the NFL scouting combine in February in Indianapolis. “But it’s not something that’s new to me. I’ve dealt with my hand injury and my left ankle and my right ankle. I sort of know what to expect going through this process.”

So now the Dolphins, Chargers and other teams must make their decisions.

“Tua injury concern is real and legitimate, so passing on him is not necessarily wrong,” former Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns executive Joe Banner wrote last week on Twitter, “but let’s not confuse the more talented player with who may get picked higher.”

Oregon’s Justin Herbert presents a quarterback alternative early in the draft to any team that might be wary of taking Tagovailoa. There has been speculation lately that Tagovailoa could suffer a draft-night plummet out of the top 10. There has been talk that some teams prefer Herbert to Tagovailoa, even without taking the injury issues into account. Not everyone is buying that.

“Let’s be clear,” Banner wrote. “If Herbert gets picked over Tua in my opinion it’s only about injury. To me Tua is much better on tape. Better feel, more accurate and better movement in the pocket.”

Polian recalled that a different Dolphins regime, with Alabama Coach Nick Saban then in the NFL as Miami’s coach, once passed up Drew Brees in free agency, choosing Daunte Culpepper instead based on medical concerns about Brees’ shoulder. Culpepper lasted one forgettable season in Miami. Saban returned to the college coaching ranks. Brees recovered from his injury to win a Super Bowl and post Hall of Fame-worth passing numbers in New Orleans.

“I personally think there’s a separation between Tua and Herbert, and a separation between Herbert and the rest of the pack,” Polian said. “If you think it’s close, it would be safer to go with Herbert. But in my opinion, Tua is a pretty outstanding prospect. You have to realize it’s a gamble and the owner has to be willing to say, ‘I’m willing to gamble. I’m willing to roll the dice.’ Everything is looking up. But you can’t deny that it’s a gamble.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
College Sports
If colleges cut sports programs, could new models emerge? April 20, 2020 | 7:26 AM
A grounds crew worker cuts the infield in front of empty seats at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Sports
When sports leagues plan to resume play April 20, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski Patriots Broncos
TV
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Marble Racing
National News
Competitive marble racing finds fans in a world missing sports April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Author Ellen Hunter Gans.
Marathon
I was supposed to run the Boston Marathon on Monday. How I’m honoring the race instead. April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mark Cuban on Basketball
NBA
Mark Cuban doesn't want the NBA to rush its return April 18, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Lauren Manis Holy Cross Basketball Player
WNBA DRAFT
Franklin native and Holy Cross hoops star Lauren Manis selected in WNBA Draft April 18, 2020 | 5:36 PM
David Pastrnak's 48 goals this season will be featured in a NESN program on Sunday.
Bruins
Chad Finn: NESN has a week full of highlights in store April 18, 2020 | 3:21 PM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans.
NFL Draft
What NFL Draft experts are saying about this year’s quarterback class April 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots drafted Devin McCourty in the first round in 2010.
Patriots
10 years ago, Bill Belichick needed a strong draft and delivered. Can he do it again? April 18, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Larry Bird
TV
NBC Sports Boston is airing a bunch more old Celtics games April 18, 2020 | 11:57 AM
SB Nation website.
Media
SB Nation faces murky future after Vox Media furloughs national writers for three months April 17, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson works with Marcus Smart, left, during warmups before an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
It’s a wait and see game for Celtics assistant Kara Lawson and 3x3 basketball April 17, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Drew Bledsoe calls a play during the first half of a game against the Cardinals in October, 1999.
Patriots
Patriots reveal on Friday that they will reveal new uniforms on Monday April 17, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Michael Jordan
Media
Chad Finn: Like Michael Jordan himself, ESPN’s documentary on final year of Bulls’ dynasty is extraordinary April 17, 2020 | 9:44 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament in Las Vegas. The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
WNBA
Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty April 17, 2020 | 9:09 PM
NBA
NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15 April 17, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Adam Butler
Adam Butler
Patriots re-sign restricted free-agent Adam Butler April 17, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Carlos Gil
New England Revolution
MLS pushes back season to at least June 8 April 17, 2020 | 3:16 PM
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)
Patriots
NFL to hold practice remote draft on Monday April 17, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Hopkinton Boston Marathon
Marathon
Town of Hopkinton urges marathon runners to stay home on Patriots' Day April 17, 2020 | 11:27 AM
Brad Marchand.
Bruins
Would the Bruins accept the Stanley Cup if the NHL doesn't return? April 17, 2020 | 11:11 AM
2019 Laver Cup Geneva
Tennis
Laver Cup Boston postponed to 2021 April 17, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick talks to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins in 2019.
Patriots
NFL insider thinks Patriots will use a 'premium pick' on a quarterback April 17, 2020 | 10:33 AM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
Patriots
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah: Patriots should select A.J. Epenesa April 17, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Sports
Pick your favorite pandemic sports meme: Quarantine houses, choose three, or bingo cards April 17, 2020 | 9:38 AM
Tennis
Decision on U.S. Open tennis tournament expected by June April 17, 2020 | 8:04 AM
MLB
Terry Francona: 'You're not going to have a normal baseball season' April 17, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Basketball
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu expected to be No. 1 pick in WNBA draft April 17, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL
NFL star Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 7:33 AM