Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is reportedly joining the Cowboys

Dalton and the Patriots were linked, but now it appears he's heading to Dallas.

Andy Dalton
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton high-fives fans as he leaves the field. –Frank Victores/AP File Photo
By
, Sports Producer
May 2, 2020

Andy Dalton won’t be joining the Patriots this offseason.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is reportedly heading to Dallas. Dalton and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, which includes $3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dalton, who spent nine years in Cincinnati, grew up in Katy, Texas, played at Texas Christian University, and already owns a home in Dallas.

Dalton was rumored to be a potential option for the Patriots, who were the betting favorites to land him, but now those rumors are history.

TOPICS: NFL Patriots Football

