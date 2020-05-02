Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is reportedly joining the Cowboys
Dalton and the Patriots were linked, but now it appears he's heading to Dallas.
Andy Dalton won’t be joining the Patriots this offseason.
The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is reportedly heading to Dallas. Dalton and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, which includes $3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Dalton, who spent nine years in Cincinnati, grew up in Katy, Texas, played at Texas Christian University, and already owns a home in Dallas.
Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN.
Dalton is returning to Texas.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020
Dalton was rumored to be a potential option for the Patriots, who were the betting favorites to land him, but now those rumors are history.
New Cowboys’ QB Andy Dalton already owns a home in Dallas and now doesn’t even need to move. His home address won’t change, but his work address now will. To the Star in Frisco.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.