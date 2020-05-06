NFL sets protocols for reopening of team facilities

The individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when once facilities reopen.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. –AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
BARRY WILNER,
AP
updated on May 6, 2020

The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15.

In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained Wednesday night by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50% of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number.

The individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when once facilities reopen. No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue therapy and rehabilitation for injuries that was underway when facilities were ordered closed in late March by Goodell.

Advertisement

“While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices,” Goodell wrote, “they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with any state and local public health requirements.”

Goodell noted that the league is actively working on the next phase of reopening, which will involve both more staffers, and players. He said the players’ union is also being consulted on these steps. Those protocols are not yet fully developed.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s medical director, will speak with each team physician and the infection control officer to discuss implementation and medical aspects of the protocols.

The step-by-step requirements are:

–Local and state government officials must consent to reopening.

–The team must implement all operational guidelines set by the league to minimize the risk of virus transmission among employees.

–Each club must acquire adequate amounts of needed supplies as prescribed by the league.

–An Infection Response Team with a written plan for newly diagnosed coronavirus cases. –An Infection Control Officer to oversee all aspects of the implementation of the listed guidelines.

–Each employee who returns to work at the club facility must receive COVID-19 safety and hygiene training prior to using the facility, and agree to report health information to the ICO.

Advertisement

—The response team must consist of a local physician with expertise in common infectious disease principles; the team physician can fill that role. Also on the response team will be the infection control officer, the team’s head athletic trainer; the team physician, if he or she is not serving as the local physician; the human resources director; the team’s chief of security; its mental health clinician or someone with equivalent clinical expertise; and a member of the club’s operations staff such as the facility manager.

The league also is establishing workplace protocols that require face coverings unless a person is in a closed office. The orders also stress minimum contact, sufficient distancing, the gradual and phased return to in-person work, and continued “telework” and remote meetings to reduce the number of people at the facility. That includes adjusted hours and even shifts across all employees.

Business travel is discouraged unless essential. Visitors and service providers on site will be limited and there will be no direct contact with fans — no retail activity or in- person ticket sales.

Employees, including players, of course, will be encouraged to take their temperature routinely at home before heading to the team facility and to remain at home if their temperature is elevated. There will be daily screenings for all employees reporting to work, as well as visitors, contractors, and service providers who enter the club facility.

“We will continue to work in a deliberate and thoughtful way to plan for the 2020 season, including with (Thursday night’s) schedule release,” Goodell said, “and we will be prepared to address any contingencies as they arise.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Football Patriots Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Red Sox unveiled a thank-you message to nurses that has been mowed onto the outfield of Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Take a look at the Red Sox's message to nurses on Fenway's outfield May 6, 2020 | 6:06 PM
James Corden staffer wedding postponement
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez was part of a surprise for a couple who had to postpone their wedding due to coronavirus May 6, 2020 | 5:38 PM
FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. McHugh agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Red Sox
What Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh said about starting the MLB season May 6, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Boston College tight end Jake Burt carries the ball after catching a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State.
Roster additions
The Patriots announced they have signed 15 undrafted free agents May 6, 2020 | 1:34 PM
David Andrews
Patriots
Here's the latest on David Andrews May 6, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Don Shula in 2009.
Patriots
A former Dolphins player explained why Don Shula didn't like Bill Belichick May 6, 2020 | 10:15 AM
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass. At right, in a Jan. 30, 1983, file photo, Miami Dolhins head coach Don Shula reacts as he talks to reporters after losing to the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl 17 in Pasadena, Calif. Among Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's many achievements, his 347 victories with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins stood out. But now Shula's gone, and the title of winningest coach is in jeopardy. Belichick easily leads all active coaches with 304 victories in 25 seasons and is still going strong with the Patriots. (AP Photo/File)
NFL
Will Bill Belichick overtake Don Shula for most NFL coaching wins? May 6, 2020 | 7:44 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
Planning normal season, NFL still forms ticket refund policy May 6, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Jackie MacMullan on the set of The Sports Reporters.
NBA
How longtime NBA writer Jackie MacMullan brings a story to life May 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Parcells
Patriots
The cases for and against Bill Parcells making the Patriots Hall of Fame May 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Dummies and cardboard cutouts replace fans during a game between the Rakuten Monkeys and the CTBC Brothers at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Baseball
Taiwan says 'play ball' with cardboard fans and robot drummers May 5, 2020 | 8:07 PM
Ron Mercer dunks over Vinny Del Negro, Ervin Johnson, and Robert Traylor.
Sports Q
Which Celtic were you sure would become a star, but didn’t? May 5, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Pedro Martinez unloading COVID-19 PPE supplies in the Dominican Republic
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez's foundation assembled an All-Star lineup to raise money for COVID-19 relief May 5, 2020 | 4:44 PM
The fifth hole at Wachusett Country Club.
Golf
'The governor's executive order still stands': Mass Golf issues a statement as courses plan to open May 5, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Casey Kelly.
Baseball
4 players with Red Sox ties to watch in the Korea Baseball Organization May 5, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Stephon Gilmore received the AP Defensive Player of the Year award on Saturday.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explains why he thinks he’s blossomed with the Patriots May 5, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Tom Brady and Eli Manning after a Patriots-Giants game.
Tom Brady
Why Eli Manning thinks it could be a 'tough' transition for Tom Brady May 5, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-15-20: Red Sox outfielder Alez Verdugo met with reporters today, and fielded questions on a variety of topics, including the incident that he was involved in a few years ago. The Red Sox continued Spring Training workouts today at the Jet Blue Park complex. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Alex Verdugo is '100 percent ready' to play baseball - as soon as it's safe May 5, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Derek Smith, shown making his Celtics debut in April 1991.
NBA
Remembering Celtic Derek Smith, an unlikely sidekick lost to injuries and time May 5, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Soccer
US women's team players have options after setback in court May 5, 2020 | 7:52 AM
MLB
In shortened season, MLB stars still had chance to shine in 1981 May 5, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Baseball
Play ball: Korean baseball league begins in empty stadiums May 5, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Super Bowl Football
NFL
NFL team unveils plans for bringing back fans, including timed entrances, attendance limits May 5, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Adrian Beltre.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the best one-year wonder in Boston sports? May 4, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Here are the compensatory draft picks the Patriots are projected to get in 2021 May 4, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Patriots
10 Patriots takeaways from the 2020 NFL Draft May 4, 2020 | 4:24 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Bill Belichick believes in Jarrett Stidham. Soon enough, we will, too. May 4, 2020 | 3:05 PM
A view of the stage before the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'likely' to lose college scouting director Monti Ossenfort May 4, 2020 | 2:00 PM
NFL International Series
NFL
NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to US stadiums May 4, 2020 | 12:31 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1993, file photo, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is carried on his team's shoulders after his 325th victory, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Shula, who won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his South Florida home, the team said. He was 90. (AP Photo/ George Widman)
NFL
Miami Dolphins say Don Shula, the winningest coach in pro football history, has died at age 90 May 4, 2020 | 11:13 AM