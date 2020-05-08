Video: President Trump applauded the NFL’s decision to proceed as normal

The NFL released it's official schedule for the 2020 regular season on Thursday.

--
Donald Trump discussed the NFL's decision to resume the regular season in the fall, despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. –The Associated Press
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 8, 2020 | 1:12 PM

President Donald Trump is happy the NFL season is planning a regular return in the fall.

Appearing on Fox News on Friday, Trump reacted to the NFL’s decision to proceed as normal for the 2020 regular season, despite many sports leagues, such as the NBA and MLB, currently suspending their seasons due to COVID-19.

The NFL released the official schedule for the 2020 regular season on Thursday. If things go as planned, the Patriots will face the Dolphins in both teams’ season-openers on September 13.

 

“It’s great news,” Trump said about the NFL’s decision to continue with the season. “I hope it happens with other sports too. UFC is having a big fight this weekend, which has become a hot sport…I think they’re not going to have people initially, they’re going to have empty but it probably works with the bright arena right in the middle and the seats are darkened out, I think it might work for fighting.

Advertisement

“But the NFL is doing it, I think it’s a great decision. Keep the season going, it’s a shame when 50 years from now, when you look at records and you see a dead season, it’s a shame.”

Trump expressed that he wants to see sports “back in our country,” even if they look a little different. Despite the announcement of a full schedule, the NFL is currently planning on contingencies due to the virus, such as a delayed start, empty stadiums, neutral sites or hosting the Super Bowl later in the winter.

“We want to get sports back in our country,” Trump added. “We have to get them back. And it’s going to happen, but the NFL took a great step. They mean business too, they’re going to do it, they have all sorts of contingency plans and in case something happens, they’ll move games from one location to another. They’re going to do it, and that’s a great thing they’re doing.”

TOPICS: NFL Donald Trump Patriots Coronavirus

