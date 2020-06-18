See the first photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Buccaneers uniform

“Wow, look at that, baby! That’s beautiful, man,”

With a gleaming smile on his face, Rob Gronkowski was stunned — and excited — when he saw his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. In a video the Bucs tweeted on Thursday, the former Patriots tight end kissed his jersey and exclaimed, multiple times, that his uniform was a thing of beauty.

The team also released the first official photos of Gronk donning his new threads:

Gronk, who came out of retirement from the NFL in April after being traded to the Bucs for a fourth-round pick, will enter his 10th NFL season, this time as a pirate. He’ll reunite with quarterback Tom Brady, whom the Bucs also recently revealed in photos.

Should the NFL regular season continue as planned, Gronk and Brady are scheduled to take on the Saints on September 13, while the Patriots will play against Miami that same day.

In the meantime, Gronk will host a virtual, live-streamed party with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, called “Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach,” to raise money for charities focused on social justice. The event will go live on TikTok and ShaqVsGronk.com.