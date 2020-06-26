Morning sports update: NFL’s chief medical officer commented on Tom Brady’s workouts with teammates

On Thursday, Liverpool officially clinched the club’s first ever Premier League title after Chelsea defeated Manchester City, 2-1. It’s the first time Liverpool has been champions of England since 1990 (the Premier League began in 1992).

Notably, Chelsea’s opening goal in the game came from 21-year-old U.S. international Christian Pulisic:

An NFL response to Tom Brady’s workouts with teammates: Despite warnings from both the NFL and NFLPA that “no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tom Brady and his new Buccaneers teammates have been holding practices together.

#Brady Watch: You wanted him. We got him. #Bucs Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans has joined the Brady Bunch this morning at Berkeley Prep. Evans in gray tank with his red shoes. No one is stopping these workouts. @TomBrady @MikeEvans13_ @Buccaneers @rojo @DGO23_ @RobGronkowski @sinjen66 pic.twitter.com/gaoxjQ1jhe — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) June 25, 2020

Brady recently appeared to address the concerns with a presidential quote in a picture posted to his Instagram story.

Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020

On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport asked Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL chief medical officer, about Brady specifically.

“This is, again, a place where the NFLPA and the NFL are in the same exact place, which is we want whatever makes the safest possible environment for all of our constituents, whether they be players, coaches, trainers, medical staff, anyone in that team environment,” Sills explained. “So we’re going to work very hard together to educate everyone about the steps that we feel collectively are going to be most effective at reducing risk for everyone. Again, this is all about risk reduction to try to mitigate risk. We know that we can’t eliminate risk.”

Sills, though never mentioning Brady by name, reiterated the league’s encouragement for players and coaches to act responsibly.

“We will work very much hand-in-hand with the Players Association because this, again, this is where everyone in that team environment is going to share the same risk,” Sills continued. “But they’ll also share the same responsibility to each other, which means that everyone is going to be dependent on each other member of that team environment for doing the very best that they can to implement these measures and to keep themselves and their household members as safe as possible throughout the course of the season.”

Trivia: When the Red Sox dealt Manny Ramirez in a 2008 three-team deal, Boston also sent two other prospects to the Pirates as part of the trade. Name those prospects.

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: One was a 2005 first-round pick selected out of St. John’s. The other played for seven Major League teams in an 11-year career, making an All-Star team with the Athletics in 2014.

An emotional Jurgen Klopp speaking after Liverpool officially clinched the Premier League title:

"This is a big moment, I have no real words. I am completely overwhelmed. I never thought I would feel like this!" 😭 An emotional Jurgen Klopp broke down in tears after his #LFC side sealed the Premier League title!pic.twitter.com/Lo9IGceYLU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2020

NASCAR released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage: And NASCAR president Steve Phelps commented on the matter.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps says NASCAR conducted a "thorough sweep of all 29 tracks where they race, and 1684 garage stalls, they found only 11 total ropes that had a pulldown rope tied in a knot, and just one noose: The one in Bubba Wallace garage." — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

On this day: In 1962, Red Sox pitcher Earl Wilson threw a no-hitter against the Angels in a 2-0 win. Wilson also connected on a home run in one of the greatest performances by a Boston pitcher in team history.

Daily highlight: Manchester City lost the game (and the title) on Thursday, but Kevin De Bruyne’s free kick was still a thing of beauty.

There are no words, so let's just go with these three: Kevin De Bruyne. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/ukBzQcYanB — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 25, 2020

Trivia answer: Craig Hansen and Brandon Moss