When the NFL preseason begins, teams will have to follow these rules

Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
Bill Belichick. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
ROB MAADDI,
AP
July 9, 2020

NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, which means players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions are outlined in the gameday protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday. The 11-page document sent to each club and obtained by The Associated Press includes several changes for the upcoming season:

— Players and coaches are not required to wear masks, but everyone else on the sideline is.

— Everyone with access to the bench area is prohibited from sharing any personal items, including cups, food, towels and clothing.

— Anyone who records a body temperature at or above 100.4 degrees on game day will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

— Inactive players must either be in the designated bench area or must remain in the locker room, an empty suite or some other designated, isolated location in the stadium during pregame and throughout the game to avoid interactions with any non-team personnel.

— On-field fan seating is prohibited.

— Cheerleaders, mascots, flag runners and other entertainers must be approved by the NFL in advance and, if approved, must meet physical distancing and screening and testing requirements.

— Media is banned from the locker room.

Several players criticized the league banning jersey exchanges.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman wrote on Twitter: “This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game.”

Hosuton Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson called it “silly” and asked, “why are they letting us play at all?”

The league and the players’ union still haven’t agreed on testing and screening protocols.

TOPICS: NFL Coronavirus Patriots

