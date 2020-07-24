Camps set to open after NFL, players’ union reach agreement

NFL training camps are to open Tuesday. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
BARRY WILNER and ROB MAADDI,
AP
July 24, 2020

NFL training camps are set to open after the league and the players’ union reached agreement on several issues, including future salary cap mechanisms and how players can opt out of the upcoming season because of the coronavirus.

The NFL Players Association’s executive committee and 32 player representatives approved the offers Friday.

Players who decide they want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they will receive a stipend from the owners. The amount of the stipend will be $350,000 for medical opt outs and $150,000 for voluntary opt outs, two people with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the stipend amount was not made public.

Advertisement

That agreement eliminated one major obstacle to a full opening of training camps next week. Already, the sides had agreed to cancel all preseason games, as well as to a reduction in the number of roster spots in training camp from 90 to 80 — though teams will have until Aug. 16 to get down to 80.

The NFLPA said in a statement on Twitter that its board of representatives adopted the proposed amendments to the CBA by a vote of 29-3.

The league also offered an extended acclimation period of 18 days for players, given that the coronavirus caused the cancellation of all offseason on-field activities at team facilities. Training camps are to open Tuesday, though the Texans and Chiefs, who meet in the season opener Sept. 10, have veterans scheduled to arrive this weekend for COVID-19 testing.

“We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials.”

Advertisement

Many economic issues were settled, including how to handle revenue losses that would result from games played without fans or even canceled games because of COVID-19. The league has proposed a minimum salary cap of $175 million for 2021; this season’s cap is $198.2 million.

Should the 2021 salary cap decrease — a very likely outcome — caps through 2024 would be adjusted to cover some of that drop-off. That way, the cap wouldn’t plummet too far.

The cap has increased exponentially since 2014, going up by $10 million or so annually.

Players will also get a prorated salary for games played if any games are canceled this season.

Practice squads will be increased to 16 players. Four such players could be protected weekly from being exposed to other teams.

Actual practices in camps won’t begin for about three weeks.

“The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges,” Goodell said, “but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Health Football Sports Coronavirus Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Eovaldi wearing No. 7.
#7.. oops, 17
Why Nate Eovaldi's uniform number mysteriously changed during the Red Sox opener July 25, 2020 | 11:34 AM
Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, left, follows through on an RBI-double in front of Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino during the third inning of an opening day baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Boston.
Chad Finn
9 thoughts on the Red Sox’ season-opening win over the Orioles July 25, 2020 | 10:50 AM
BOSTON, MA - JULY 24: Cardboard cut outs of fans sitting in the Green Monster on Opening Day at Fenway Park on July 24, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Fanless Fenway
Photos: Here's what fanless Fenway Park looked like during the Red Sox season opener. July 25, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Kevin Pillar (right) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s double during Boston's Friday night rout of the Orioles at Fenway Park.
Red Sox Commentary
Some of Boston's slew of new guys helped start the new Red Sox season off right July 25, 2020 | 8:48 AM
J.D. Martinez knocked in three runs to help lift the Red Sox over the Orioles on Opening Day.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez has 3 RBI, Red Sox beat Orioles 13-2 in opener July 24, 2020 | 11:19 PM
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will opt-out of the 2020 NFL season.
NFL
Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season July 24, 2020 | 10:40 PM
Mookie Betts' contract extension with Dodgers was questioned by Tom Werner.
Red Sox
Tom Werner questions Mookie Betts' new contract July 24, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) celebrates after scoring.
Red Sox
Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. get the first hit of the Red Sox season July 24, 2020 | 9:23 PM
Alex Verdugo (far left) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (center) kneel during the national anthem.
Red Sox
Red Sox celebrate frontline workers, Black Lives Matter movement July 24, 2020 | 8:56 PM
The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at Sahlen Field, home of their Triple-A affiliate.
Politics
Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic July 24, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Jason Varitek
debate
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox catcher, Jason Varitek or Carlton Fisk? July 24, 2020 | 1:54 PM
--
MLB
Why Mookie Betts changed his stance on kneeling during the national anthem July 24, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Four months after it was first scheduled, it's 2020 Opening Day at last for Andrew Benintendi and the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
It's Opening Day. So what should we expect from the 2020 Red Sox? July 24, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Bill Belichick Josh McDaniels
Patriots
The Patriots didn't retool their offense. So can it really be better without Tom Brady? July 24, 2020 | 11:27 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Patriots
Rodney Harrison compared Cam Newton to his own story with the Patriots July 24, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Fenway Park 2020
Red Sox
Here are the details of the Red Sox’ Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park July 24, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
'It's a new chapter in life': Mookie Betts plays first game with Dodgers after new contract July 24, 2020 | 2:38 AM
MLB
MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams July 24, 2020 | 1:34 AM
MLB
MLB teams kneel to back Black Lives Matter; Dr. Fauci tosses first pitch July 24, 2020 | 12:52 AM
MLB
Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton lead Yankees past Nationals in stormy MLB opener July 24, 2020 | 12:27 AM
MLB
Mookie Betts won't receive all of his money from the Dodgers until 2044 July 23, 2020 | 10:03 PM
The Black Lives Matter billboard outside Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Sam Kennedy on Fenway 'Black Lives Matter' billboard: 'We see it as a human rights message' July 23, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox shut down Eduardo Rodriguez because of ongoing coronavirus symptoms July 23, 2020 | 7:26 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Red Sox
12 MLB experts predict how the Red Sox will finish this season July 23, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Fenway Park really came alive when Pedro Martinez was pitching.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: You know you’re a Red Sox fan if ... July 23, 2020 | 3:19 PM
A view of Dunkin' Donuts Park in 2017.
MLB
Hartford mayor offers to host Blue Jays ahead of MLB season July 23, 2020 | 2:52 PM
MLS Crew FC Cincinnati Soccer
New England Revolution
3 takeaways from the second week of the MLS is Back Tournament July 23, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Mookie Betts
MLB
What Mookie Betts shared with Dodgers fans after signing his new contract July 23, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Jermaine Wiggins runs with the ball during a Christmas Eve game against the Dolphins in 2000.
New England Patriots
Former Patriots player thinks 2001 Patriots would've still won the Super Bowl with Drew Bledsoe July 23, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Catcher Jonathan Lucroy .
Red Sox
Here's the Red Sox' 2020 Opening Day roster July 23, 2020 | 1:12 PM