Here’s what happens if an NFL player tests positive for the coronavirus

NFL players this week will begin preparing for a season without precedent, as teams move forward amid a novel coronavirus pandemic that will significantly alter how they go about business. Under an agreement between the owners and players that was hammered out last week, the league will undertake a number of new health and safety measures this season in an attempt to play through the pandemic, with players tested constantly at first and rules forbidding what the agreement has dubbed “High-Risk COVID-19 Conduct.”

A key aspect of the health and safety protocol, of interest to players and fans alike, is what happens if a player tests positive for the coronavirus. Peter King of NBC has the details in his Monday column:

If a player tests positive and is showing symptoms, at least 10 days must pass since the symptoms first occurred and at least 72 hours must have passed since symptoms last occurred. This likely means that such a player will miss at least two games.

If a player tests positive but is not showing symptoms, he can return either 10 days after the positive test or in just five days, if the player tests negative twice.

King adds that there will be a separate protocol for players who are found to have been in close contact with a player, coach or staffer who has tested positive. Such players, identified by proximity trackers worn at all times, will be tested immediately.

This season, there will be a separate reserve list for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or because they have been in close quarantined contact with someone who tested positive, and six players already have been placed on it: Browns running back-return specialist Dontrell Hilliard and defensive back Jovante Moffatt; Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior; Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell; Chiefs wide receiver Aleva Hifo; and Cowboys wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson.

The reserve list is unlimited in size, and players who test positive will be replaced by members of each team’s expanded, 16-member practice squad until the player is medically cleared to return. Once that happens, the substitute player may be sent back to the practice squad without first clearing waivers, as is the case in normal seasons.

Last week, the NFLPA announced that 59 players had tested positive for the coronavirus at some point during the pandemic, and league and team officials reportedly are expecting many more positive tests as players arrive for training camp. Players must have two negative tests over a 72-hour time frame to be allowed into team facilities, after which they will be tested daily for at least two weeks.

“We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the agreement with the players. “These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”