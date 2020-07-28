NFL end zones will bear ‘End Racism’ and ‘It Takes All of Us’ messages in home openers

Grounds crew paint finishing touches on "Kickoff" on the field at Gillette Stadium, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Cindy Boren,
The Washington Post
July 28, 2020 | 2:33 PM

NFL end zones will bear the words “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” in small letters just above team names in the season’s kickoff games and home openers.

It’s part of the “Inspire Change” initiative that includes players wearing helmet decals featuring the names of victims of racism and the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called the black national anthem, before every Week 1 game. The details were outlined in a memo posted Monday on NFL.com.

Player uniforms and helmets are typically off-limits for adornment in the NFL, which has rules for appearance from head to toe on game day. But each player will have the option of honoring a victim of this choosing with his or her initials or name.

Advertisement

The NFL says its campaign will pay tribute to health-care workers, the social justice movement and players’ personal stories of how they came to the NFL.

The league has taken a more relaxed approach to its rules about uniforms over the last few years. In response to criticism after it fined players for writing personal messages on their shoes, it created a “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign in 2016. On one designated week of games, players can design cleats to raise awareness of their pet causes. Otherwise, they can wear custom footwear only during warm-ups.

The NFL follows the NBA, whose courts in the Florida bubble have “Black Lives Matter” painted on the floor. Major League Baseball players can wear a “Black Lives Matter” or “United for Change patch on their sleeves.

The NFL’s stance on social justice issues changed after the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. Patrick Mahomes, Michael Thomas and other star players led the way with a “Black Lives Matter” video message and Commissioner Roger Goodell added one of his own.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Patriots Racial Justice

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Xander Bogaerts (left) gives struggling teammate Andrew Benintendi (right) a pat of encouragement as they leave the dugout at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox address their concerns about going on the road July 28, 2020 | 2:27 PM
--
Red Sox
4 things to know about Red Sox pitcher Robert Stock July 28, 2020 | 2:03 PM
MLB
Yankees-Phillies postponed for 2nd straight day July 28, 2020 | 10:40 AM
President Trump playing catch with the retired New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera on the South Lawn of the White House last week.Credit...Doug Mills/The New York Times
Politics
Here's the story behind Trump's Red Sox-Yankees first pitch that wasn't July 28, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared Cam Newton to lacrosse player Myles Jones July 28, 2020 | 10:18 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots signs autographs for fans after defeating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
A running list of Patriots who have opted out of the 2020 NFL season July 28, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Dont'a Hightower speaks with members of the media during a news conference.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower is reportedly opting out of the 2020 season July 28, 2020 | 7:57 AM
New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon warms up before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Patriots
Marcus Cannon reportedly opts out of 2020 season July 28, 2020 | 6:58 AM
Stan Grossfeld
Media
Chad Finn: Weirdness aside, NESN’s return to Red Sox broadcasts was well-executed and welcome July 28, 2020 | 5:26 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Preview: Bruins will begin round-robin play Sunday against the Flyers July 28, 2020 | 1:34 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Mets homer 3 times, beat Red Sox 7-4 July 27, 2020 | 11:35 PM
New England Patriots coaches stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. From left they are: special teams coach Joe Judge, assistant quarterback coach Mick Lombardi, head coach Bill Belichick, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and safeties coach Steve Belichick. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
4 new coaches to join Bill Belichick's staff July 27, 2020 | 8:18 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league's plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic. As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday, July 27, 2020, how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.” (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
NFL
Roger Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season July 27, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
2 Patriots opt out of 2020 season July 27, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Bruins
'So far, so good': Bruins, playoff teams adjust to quarantine in NHL bubble July 27, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert are seen during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
NFL
Here's what happens if an NFL player tests positive for the coronavirus July 27, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Jason McCourty playing for the Patriots in 2019.
NFL
Jason McCourty explained why he's nervous about the NFL season July 27, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Charlie McAvoy beard
NHL Bubble
Check out Charlie McAvoy's inside view of the team's journey to the NHL bubble July 27, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season July 27, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Runner Lindsay Hecox.
Lindsay Hecox
As transgender rights debate spills into sports, one runner finds herself at the center of a pivotal case July 27, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Tom Brady before his final game with the Patriots in Jan., 2020.
Tom Brady
Former NFL running back predicts prolific 2020 season from Tom Brady July 27, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
MLB
2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak July 27, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bruins
Bruins finalize their playoff roster July 27, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Jim Davis
Patriots
Patriots will start lining up for their COVID-19 tests Monday July 27, 2020 | 7:24 AM
President Donald Trump gestures as he steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, July 26, 2020. Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Red Sox-Yankees
Why Trump is no longer throwing the first pitch at the Red Sox-Yankees game in August July 27, 2020 | 7:10 AM
James Cirrone
Local
Boston Cannons win Major League Lacrosse championship July 27, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Brian Lewerke
Patriots
Patriots cut 9 players ahead of training camp July 27, 2020 | 6:50 AM
MLB
Justin Verlander denies report that he's done for the season July 27, 2020 | 5:15 AM
John Tlumacki
Patriots
Here's a brief overview of the Patriots as training camp begins July 27, 2020 | 5:05 AM
Ryan Weber watches as Baltimore Orioles Anthony Santander rounds third base after hitting a 2-run home run in the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox drop 2 of 3 to Orioles in opening series July 26, 2020 | 6:22 PM