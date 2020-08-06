56 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus since training camps opened, union says

Jim Davis
Patriots training camp. –Jim Davis/Globe staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Mark Maske,
The Washington Post
August 6, 2020 | 1:03 PM

The NFL Players Association announced that 56 players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the opening of teams’ training camps, in the first set of results released publicly since the NFL and its players’ union put their testing program into effect.

The NFLPA said the results were through Wednesday. The figure represents about 2% of the approximately 2,600 players on training camp rosters for the 32 NFL teams.

Neither the NFL nor the NFLPA immediately responded to requests for comment on the testing results.

The NFL had said it expected to deal with positive testing results, especially in the initial round of testing after players arrived at camps from all over the country and had not been subject to previous protocols.

Advertisement

“We fully well expect that we will have positive cases that arise because we think that this disease will remain endemic in society,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said during the offseason. “And so it shouldn’t be a surprise if new positive cases arise. Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and to prevent spread to any other participants.”

Players are being tested daily for at least the first two weeks of training camps under the agreement reached between the league and union. The testing frequency would be reduced to every other day thereafter if the rate of positive tests among players, coaches and other team staff members (individuals in Tiers 1 and 2, under the sport’s guidelines) is below 5 percent.

Teams are conducting training camps in their home cities at their training facilities, with strict protocols in place. Teams were given a treatment program by the league to follow if a player, coach or staffer tests positive or is found through contact-tracing to have been in contact with an individual who tested positive. All players, coaches and staffers are wearing tracking devices within team facilities to assist with distancing measures and contact-tracing.

Teams were given the option of having 80 players on their roster for the opening of training camp or having 90 players initially in a split-squad format.

Advertisement

Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars were among the players placed on their teams’ covid-19 reserve lists during the early days of training camps. Those lists are all-encompassing for any player who either tests positive or is found through contact-tracing to have been exposed to the virus. Both quarterbacks were later activated. Minshew told reporters he had not contracted the virus, and the Lions said that Stafford had been on the list because of a false-positive testing result.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rapper, Lil Wayne is seen as virtual fan during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex.
Media
Regarding that fake crowd noise at sports events, some are doing it better than others August 6, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Outfielder Alex Verdugo scored his first home run In a Red Sox uniform.
Red Sox
What Alex Verdugo said about his first Red Sox home run August 6, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Manny Ramirez is all smiles as he rounds first base following a home run.
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez approached a New Zealand baseball team about playing this season August 6, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Jim Davis
Patriots
Patriots notebook: What Joe Thuney had to say about his franchise tag August 6, 2020 | 12:17 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Boston College announces 2020 football schedule August 6, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Cam Newton is 'the guy' for the Patriots at quarterback August 6, 2020 | 10:17 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers kneels during the national anthem prior to the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBA
LeBron James says NBA community doesn't care whether Trump is watching August 6, 2020 | 7:20 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jae Crowder #99 of the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
Film review: How Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing off each other August 6, 2020 | 7:05 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics torch Nets, 149-115 August 6, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Red Sox starter Martin Perez pitches during the first inning.
Red Sox
Verdugo, Chavis homer as Red Sox beat Rays 5-0 August 5, 2020 | 10:17 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 05: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins reacts following a goal by Tyler Johnson #9 of the Tampa Bay Lightning (not shown) that turned out to be the winning goal at 18:33 of the third period in an Eastern Conference Round Robin game during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 5, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Lightning defeated the Bruins 3-2. (Photo by Andre/Ringuette/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins lose to Lightning, stay winless in round-robin stage August 5, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Rogelio V. Solis
Patriots
Patriots re-add undrafted wide receiver Isaiah Zuber August 5, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Jayson Tatum shoots against Portland's Mario Hezonja.
NBA
NBA releases testing results: No players confirmed positive August 5, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
Red Sox
Why Ron Roenicke won't bench Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. August 5, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox coach sent back to Boston after receiving inconclusive COVID-19 test result August 5, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Former Patriots player questioned whether Cam Newton can 'fit in' with Bill Belichick's style August 5, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Stephen Dunn
College Sports
UConn becomes first FBS school to cancel 2020 football season due to coronavirus August 5, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches during baseball practice at Progressive Field, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
MLB
Terry Francona misses third straight game, undergoing tests for gastrointestinal condition August 5, 2020 | 10:01 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' loss to the Heat August 5, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jay Groome has not pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018
Red Sox
Former Red Sox 1st-round pick Jay Groome is working his way back August 5, 2020 | 7:24 AM
CHIN, BARRY
Red Sox
Jason Varitek has a unique perspective on Daniel Bard's comeback August 5, 2020 | 6:40 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4th straight, fall to 3-8 on the season August 4, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Seth Wenig
MLB
MLB plans 28-man rosters through postseason August 4, 2020 | 9:44 PM
Pool
Celtics
No Jimmy Butler, no problem as Miami Heat beat Celtics 111-106 August 4, 2020 | 9:30 PM
NFL
California prosecutors ask NFL to take down Stephon Clark video August 4, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu reportedly removed from PUP list August 4, 2020 | 5:39 PM
Abby Chin.
Media
Chad Finn: NBC Sports Boston hit by massive layoffs August 4, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be in the mix for Boston College this season.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is immediately eligible August 4, 2020 | 4:39 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during a practice at AdventHealth Training Center on August 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady practiced in front of the media for the first time as a Buccaneer August 4, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell backs the 'Russell Rule' to help improve diversity hiring in college athletics August 4, 2020 | 3:31 PM